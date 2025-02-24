Alpenheat wool heating socks in the test: As part of our test series of the best heated socks, we took a closer look at Alpenheat wool heating socks. We show you all our test impressions .

The Swiss specialist for heated clothing offers vests and underpants, as well as everything for hands and feet. The heated socks are made of soft, thick fabric with 20% merino wool plus woven copper threads to prevent odors and bacterial growth; the mixed fabric made of various synthetic fibers is very comfortable to wear. The four sizes cover the range of shoe sizes 36 to 48.

Data on the Alpenheat wool heating socks

What's in the box Socks, batteries, USB-C power adapter, USB-C charging cable Material Socks 28,3% polyacrylic, 20,2% merino wool, 19,4% polyester, 16,9% polyamide, 14% cupro, 1,2% elastane Battery Capacity 2.300 mAh Weight battery/piece 59 g App iOS and Android heat settings 3 heating zones ball of the foot below Max. heating time 10h

There is a small pocket on the outside of the sock cuff that holds the battery. The cable that comes from the heating element and is connected to the battery is quite long on the Alpenheat socks. The slightly rounded battery, shaped like a hip flask, is relatively light; the position of the socket for the cable exactly in the middle of the top is not so convenient. This means that the angled plug does not disappear completely into the pocket. Next to the socket there is a button for switching on/off and for selecting the mode, but it is small and flat and therefore not so easy to feel. Operation via the app is therefore better.

There are three heating levels, with the highest providing a lot of warmth; however, the warming effect is limited to the area under the ball of the foot. The cable is laid out in a bad way and is clearly noticeable in the heel area.

The clear app allows you to control both socks separately. During testing, the connection was broken every now and then and the socks had to be re-paired. Alpenheat supplies a power supply and a Y-charging cable so that both batteries can be charged at the same time. All components make a high-quality impression.

WEB: alpenheat.com