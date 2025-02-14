Alé Extreme Waterproof Jacket in the test: Unique style designed in Italy, that's Alé. The cycling brand combines aesthetics and functionality in its products. The Extreme Waterproof Jacket is no exception, we took a closer look at this gem.

Data on the Alé Extreme Waterproof Jacket

Fitting Close fit robustness 79% Raincover 95% windshield 94% breathability 88% reflectors Ja Sustainability No manufacturer information Price €299,99

First impression

The name of the Alé Extreme says it all, the material chosen is extremely out of the ordinary with its spacey look. Alé calls the material "extreme dvwind shell", the material has the eVent DVAlpine membrane, which makes the jacket wind and waterproof. To ensure that it is not too stiff with its body-hugging fit, elastic inserts are used on the cuffs and collar. The cut of the jacket is also extreme, with the hem being very short at the front and very long at the back. To ensure that the jacket stays in place, an elastic band with an additional rubber coating is incorporated for more grip. Alé does not have lockable pockets, but instead has two open pockets on the back in which drinking bottles can be perfectly carried. To ensure that no water accumulates in the pockets in extreme rain, the bottoms are covered with mesh material. Mesh material is also used at shoulder blade height, so that heat and moisture can escape through the concealed ventilation openings. Finally, the reflective inserts in the lower back area are worth mentioning; they ensure that you are easily seen from behind in the dark.

With a height of 1,83m and a chest circumference of 97cm, size L fits well. During the test ride, a thin fleece could be worn underneath.

Alé Extreme Waterproof Jacket in practical test

Alé recommends the jacket for a temperature range of 2 to 12°C. However, you should be aware that the jacket does not have an insulating layer and the body-hugging cut means there is little room for an insulating layer. Road cyclists, for whom the jacket is primarily designed, will certainly know this. In our opinion, the jacket can also be used for gravel or XC use, for example. We were able to get a thorough impression on a sporty XC tour in wintery, sloping weather. We were positively impressed by the jacket's breathability; thanks to the hidden ventilation openings, there was no build-up of heat under the jacket. The fit also did not restrict us despite the non-elastic material and tight cut.

However, the extended back section of the Alé Extreme did not stay in place. No matter how you positioned it, it kept slipping up. We also think it's a shame that the jacket cannot be stowed in its own pocket. In terms of rain protection, however, the jacket met its expectations, and no water was able to get in during our shower test.

Web: alecycling.com

