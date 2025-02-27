Product news: AERON/TPU, the new brand of the RTI Sports Group, focuses on the development and production of state-of-the-art TPU bicycle tubes. The highlight of the new tubes are the premium products of the SuperLite Race series with aluminum Presta valves. With the high-end tubes, AERON/TPU is primarily targeting sporty cyclists who want to optimize their performance on the bike.

AERON/TPU is the new brand of the RTI Sports Group in Koblenz and a pioneer in the production, development and distribution of TPU tubes. "Airtube Engineering" describes the claim to develop, test and continuously improve TPU tubes precisely for their intended use. In cooperation with a leading manufacturer of TPU composite materials, AERON/TPU claims to have succeeded in raising the performance of TPU bicycle tubes to a new level using new production technologies, testing procedures and quality controls.

With the SuperLite Race tubes for racing bikes, mountain bikes and CX/Gravel bikes, the company from Koblenz wants to appeal above all to sporty cyclists who want to optimise their performance on the bike. Another special feature of the tubes are the aluminium Presta valves, which are not only more durable, stable and weather-resistant than plastic valves, but also more temperature-resistant. In addition, valve extensions can be mounted and the air pump has sufficient hold thanks to the thread on the valve stem.

The AERON/TPU tubes of the SuperLite Race series with aluminum valve stem will be available in various widths with valve lengths of 42, 60 and 85 millimeters in April. From May, cheaper models with plastic valve stems will follow.

Weight of the AERON/TPU SuperLite Race models with aluminum valve stem:

• Road SuperLite Race, 23-28 millimeters, Presta Valve 42: 21 grams*

• MTB SuperLite Race, 1,7''-2,5'', Presta Valve 42: 40 grams*

• CX/Gravel SuperLite Race, 32-52 millimeters, Presta Valve 42: 30 grams*

* Manufacturer's instructions

Web: www.aeron-tpu.com