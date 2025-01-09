The new YT Izzo Core model series

Product news: Since its launch, the YT Izzo has stood for extensive shredding on trails. With the new Izzo Core model series, trail riders can now enjoy even more suspension travel. There are three models to choose from, all of which weigh less than 15 kg. The top model in the series also uses the new Öhlins RXF36 M.3 suspension fork.

The heart of every YT Izzo is the Ultra Modulus main frame, which is complemented by an aluminum or carbon rear triangle depending on the model. To meet the demands of modern trail biking, the front suspension travel has been increased to 140 mm. In combination with a 65,7° steering angle and a bottom bracket height of 338 mm, this should ensure even more safety on downhills. The size-specific chainstays (432 mm SL, 437 mm XL-XXL) should ensure balanced climbing properties. The integrated Fidlock mount helps to seamlessly accommodate the large-capacity Thirstmaster 5000 bottle. The frame is completed by tool holders below the top tube.

The YT Izzo Core models

The Izzo Core 1 comes with an Ultra Modulus main frame, aluminum rear triangle and 130 mm suspension travel at the rear. The basic model's features include a Marzocchi Z2 Bomber suspension fork and a Sunringle SR329 wheelset with fast-rolling Maxxis Minion DHR II tires. The bike is rounded off by a Shimano Deore setup. The Core 1 is available for 2699 euros and weighs 14,9 kg*.

The Core 2 increases the equipment and reduces the weight to 14,3 kg*. The suspension is provided by a Rockshox Pike Select+ fork and a Deluxe Select+ shock. The drive remains Shimano, but with an SLX setup and XT shifter. The bike is rounded off by Crankbrothers Synthesis XCT wheels, Maxxis DHR II tires and a YT Postman V2 dropper. Price: 3299 euros.

The 14,2 kg* top model Core 3 features the new Öhlins RXF36 M.3 fork. An updated chassis and revised stanchions combat weight and friction, while the suspension travel has been increased to 140 mm. The heart of the Izzo Core 3 is the complete carbon frame with Öhlins TTX1 shock absorber. Complete with Shimano SLX, the price is 4499 euros.

Web: www.yt-industries.com

*Manufacturer information, size S, tubeless, without pedals and bottle