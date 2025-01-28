Product news: The Regensburg dirt brand XPro is launching its second premium dirt bike in a limited edition. The exclusive Digga Street is a complete bike that combines a hand-welded frame "Made in Europe" with a unique design by the renowned artist Goran Dumbovic.

The limited edition XPro Digga Street dirt bike is sure to delight more than just riders from the dirt bike scene. The hand-welded aluminum frame is decorated with decals drawn by the artist Goran Dumbovic. Inspired by street culture, as well as the surf and skate scene, the designer has created a unique frame design. The bike is delivered completely ready to ride and comes with fine parts. As an all-rounder for dirt, street, skate park, pump track and slopestyle course, the Digga Street has, among other things, a RockShox Pike fork in silver and extremely stable XPro Tracker wheels, which are intended to underline the quality of the hand-welded Digga frame.

The bike is available now in the pre-order phase at a price of 2.500,00 euros. In addition to the bike, there is exclusive merchandise, sticker sets and free entry to selected bike parks - while stocks last. The official sales start will be a few weeks after the pre-order phase.

Technical Specifications

• Frame: XPro DIGGA Core – limited color: RAW STREET

• Weight: 11,7 kg (according to the manufacturer)

• Fork: RockShox Pike DJ 100mm, Glossy Silver

• Crank: DMR AXE 165 with 30T

• Brakes: Magura MT4, 180 mm Disc

• Stem: XPro CNC Ruckus 31.8 – 32 mm

• Wheels: XPro Tracker 26“

• Tires: Goodyear Wingfoot Dirt 26”x2.2 (front) / Park 26”x2.2 (back)

Price: € 2.500,00

Web: www.xpro-bikes.com

[Video] Digga Street Limited Edition Dirt Bike