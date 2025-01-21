Product news: Urwahn is ushering in a new era in the urban and gravel bio/e-bike sector with its new crossover models. The Magdeburg-based bicycle manufacturer is putting the well-known Stadtfuchs and Waldwiesel models in a new light and has radically developed the extravagant design language of the Softride steel frame.

The new frame platform with the working title Softride 2.0 promises unprecedented technological innovations. Thanks to its monocoque construction, the additively manufactured steel frame resembles modern carbon frames and looks as if it were made from a single piece. The special geometry with elastic chassis was perfected in collaboration with 3D printing specialists. The result promises significantly less weight on the level of aluminum while at the same time offering high levels of driving comfort and agility.

Primal Madness offers extensive customization options

Urwahn continues to place great value on individuality and offers extensive customization options, including a completely new color palette with a lotus effect, special attachments and accessories for any usage requirements, and selected drive systems. The LED lighting system stylishly built into the handlebar and seat post unit illuminates the surroundings with 135 lux and complies with StVZO, while the optional anti-theft systems provide information about the location at all times.

The in-house mudguard luggage carrier system made of torsion-resistant aluminum with a resistant Raptor coating can be disassembled and assembled in under 30 seconds using a small tool. This means that the respective configuration can be upgraded to a real pack mule in no time at all, because according to Urwahn, the side carriers can hold up to 7,5 kg and are compatible with all standard 3-point luggage carrier bags. The systems are prepared to accommodate up to four magnetic Fidlock Bike Bases.

X20 rear hub motor from Mahle Smartbike Systems

For the drive system, Urwahn relies on the X20 rear hub motor from Mahle Smartbike Systems. The power pack works with 36 volts and offers a torque of 55 Nm. The 236 watt-hour battery, discreetly placed in the down tube, gives the Urwahn e-bike its unmistakable look in a puristic manner and ensures long-lasting riding pleasure with a range of up to 100 km specified by the manufacturer. And if the juice runs out, the optional range extender with a nominal capacity of 171 Wh enables an additional 40 to 60 km.

The iWoc One system integrated into the top tube is the control center of the smart electric drive. The battery status is displayed in real time using LEDs and the wheel hub motor is controlled via three gear levels. The system is compatible with the Mahle Smartbike app for iOS and Android devices, which allows the cyclist to individually adjust various motor settings. A sensor package measures acceleration, speed, torque, temperature and cadence and adjusts the drive using AI and machine learning while driving.

With the help of an SP-Connect top cap, the smartphone is connected to the cockpit, giving you a view of the dashboard at any time, with access to numerous other features such as Strava. On the mechanical side, Urwahn has brought precise gear technology on board. In the future, all Urwahn bikes can be equipped with a Pinion Smart.Shift C1.9i or C1.12i bottom bracket gear with a wide gear range of 568 to 600%. The gear shifting takes place at the push of a button and can optionally be expanded with a Smart Assistant.

Web: www.urwahn.com