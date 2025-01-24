Rockrider All-Mountain Rain Jacket in Test: Decathlon's brand Rockrider offers the All-Mountain Rain Jacket, a 3-layer jacket with a membrane and many well thought-out features at an unbeatable price. Our test reveals whether the jacket can keep up with the top dogs

Data on the Rockrider All-Mountain Rain Jacket

Fitting Locker robustness 95% Raincover 95% windshield 95% breathability 85% reflectors No Sustainability No Price €89,99

First impression

The Rockrider All-Mountain rain jacket is a positive feature at first glance; the chic design combined with the many details creates a high-quality impression. The feel of the jacket is also pleasant. The jacket consists of a 3-layer system with an integrated membrane that can withstand a water column of 10.000mm. The outer layer is made of a tightly woven material that is highly abrasion-resistant and therefore robust enough for MTB use. Inside, all seams are neatly glued, although the jacket has a relatively large number of seams, which is due to the design of the jacket. Since every seam can be a potential weak point for water to penetrate, especially if the jacket has already been used a few times, we view this with skepticism.

The fit of the jacket is All-Mountain-specifically loose, and the back and arms are extended. The cuffs in particular make a good impression with a mix of neoprene cuffs and extended hand surface. The jacket also has an offset zipper so that the collar does not rub against the chin and neck area. To increase the feel-good factor, the inside is also covered with a soft, thin fleece. Rockrider has invested a lot in the construction of the helmet-compatible hood, so the semi-rigid peak is extended and shortened to the side, which should guarantee a better field of vision. The depth and width can be adjusted for a perfect fit. It also has a ventilation opening on the back. In terms of storage options, the All-Mountain rain jacket only offers one breast pocket. However, it does have a key holder and an inside compartment for your smartphone.

With a height of 1,83m and a chest circumference of 97cm, the jacket in size M fits perfectly. During the test ride, a protector jacket could be worn underneath.

Rockrider All-Mountain Rain Jacket in Practical Test

We were able to test the Rockrider All-Mountain rain jacket on a mild winter day in light rain. The jacket did not let us down and we arrived at our destination dry. The jacket also held up during our separate shower test. We liked the design with the extended arms, as they not only keep out the rain, but also prevent flying mud from getting between the gloves and the jacket. It should also be said that the neoprene cuffs are probably too warm around the wrists on warmer days. We also paid attention to the hood. It fits perfectly and stays in place even in a headwind. It is important to wear a helmet with a large peak to stabilize the hood peak, as the hood peak is not stiff enough to withstand strong winds.

In terms of breathability, the jacket has ventilation openings under the arms and on the upper back. The jacket can also be opened with a 2-way zipper. This also has to be opened during intensive exertion, because heat quickly builds up under the jacket and the ventilation openings don't really help when there is a wind. Finally, what we really liked about the jacket are the many small features, such as the inside pocket of the breast pocket, in which the smartphone can be secured, but also the key holder or the small eyelet for the hydration bladder. The fact that the jacket can be stowed in a separate bag with a fastening buckle should be particularly interesting for bikepackers.

Web: decathlon.de

