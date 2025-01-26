Raffle: The Reserve 30 HD 6069 AL is a high-quality MTB aluminum wheelset specially designed for trail, enduro and e-bikes. With an inner rim width of 30 mm, it is ideal for tire widths between 2,2" and 2,6", offering an optimal balance between stability and traction.

An outstanding feature of this wheelset is the asymmetric rim design. This construction enables stiffer and more robust wheels by creating equal spoke angles on both sides and thus ensuring even spoke tension.

The Reserve MTB alloy wheelset is equipped with the innovative Fillmore valves. These patented valves make tubeless installation much easier and eliminate the problems of traditional valve cores, which are often prone to clogging with dirt.

In terms of durability, the wheels have been intensively tested for over a year and are designed to withstand the high stresses of the demanding terrain. This is supported by a lifetime guarantee, which provides confidence in the longevity of the product.

Reserve 30HD 6069 AL wheels – Features at a glance

Asymmetric rim design: The asymmetrical design of the rim allows for equal spoke angles on both sides of the wheel. This results in more even spoke tension, increases stiffness and improves the durability of the wheel.

Fillmore valves: The Fillmore valves integrated into the wheelset offer higher air flow and facilitate tubeless installation. They are less prone to clogging and allow for more precise pressure adjustments.

Optimized rim width: With an inner rim width of 30 mm, the wheelset is ideal for tire widths between 2,3″ and 2,6″. This offers an optimal balance between stability and traction on different surfaces.

Robust construction: Made from high-quality 6069 aluminum, the rims are designed for intensive use in the trail and enduro sector as well as for e-bikes. The construction was intensively tested for over a year to withstand the high loads.

Lifetime guarantee: Reserve Wheels offers a lifetime warranty on this wheelset, which underlines the confidence in the quality and durability of the product.

The Reserve 30|HD 6069 AL wheelset combines innovative technologies with a robust design to meet the demands of modern mountain bikers.

The wheelset is available in different sizes: 29″, MX and 27,5″. The weight of the wheelset with DT 350 hubs is between 1920 g and 2000 g depending on the size. The rims are designed for Boost hubs with 110/148 mm installation width and support both SRAM XD and Shimano Microspline freehub bodies.

The Reserve 30HD 6069 AL wheelset offers an excellent combination of stability, durability and innovative features that make it an excellent choice for demanding mountain bikers.

