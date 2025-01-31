Readers’ Choice Racing Bikes 2025: In what has become a good Velomotion tradition, our annual readers choice You, our readers, voted for the most exciting and popular bikes in ten categories. The results are always extremely exciting for us in the editorial team and also give us an indication of which bikes, manufacturers and categories we should take a closer look at.

The Velomotion reader's choice took place between December 15, 2024 and January 21, 2025. You chose your favorite in a total of ten bicycle categories. Over 60.000 votes were received this year - thank you to every single participant! After evaluating all the results, we don't want to keep you in suspense any longer and present you the top 3 in all categories.

Here you will find an overview of all categories and their respective winners:

Road bikes 2025: These are the top 3 in the high-end road bike category

1st place: Storck Aerfast.5 Team Edition The Aerfast.5 is Storck's fastest racing bike of all time! Thanks to the proven cockpit/fork system, it is hard to beat any other bike, especially at high speeds. Shimano With SRAM Red AXS and DT Swiss wheels, the equipment is also impressive. Price: € 10.899 To the Aerfast.5 Team Edition on the Storck website

2nd place: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 The S-Works Tarmac SL8 offers the most advanced aerodynamics and impressive lightweight. This combination not only results in first-class performance on paper, but in combination with the sporty setup, a driving experience that is second to none. Price: € 14.500 To the S-Works Tarmac SL8 on the Specialized website

3rd place: Canyon Aeroad CFR Di2 Thanks to its excellent aerodynamics, the Canyon Aeroad has always been one of the fastest bikes in the professional peloton. With a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset including power meter and DT Swiss ARC 1100 carbon wheels, the Aeroad CFR is the absolute gold standard. The fourth generation of the Aeroad was developed in close collaboration with the professional teams and is the bike of choice for Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen. Price: € 9.999 To the Aeroad CFR Di2 on the Canyon website

Road bikes 2025: These are the top 3 in the category road bike beginners

1st place: Canyon Endurace CF 7 The Canyon Endurace CF frame is more elegant and minimalist than ever before. With the same geometry as our top models of the CFR platform, it enables a perfect long-distance position. Components such as the proven Shimano 105 groupset and DT Swiss LN wheels make the Endurace CF 7 the perfect companion for beginners and ambitious frequent riders. Price: € 2.499 To the Endurace CF 7 on the Canyon website

2nd place: Cube Attain C:62 SLT The borrowings from the Litening AIR are unmistakable: Elegant and straightforward, the Attain is the brand new C:62 racer with long-distance qualities on tires up to 34mm wide. With electronic Ultegra Di2 and carbon rims, it's an unbeatably attractive package. Price: € 2.999 To the Attain C:62 SLT on the Cube website