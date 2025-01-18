Cycling: Big win for Noemi Rüegg. The Swiss rider won the second stage of the Women's Tour Down Under on Willunga Hill. Thanks to her perfectly coordinated attack, the 23-year-old also took the lead in the overall standings.

Noemi Rüegg celebrates her greatest success

At the season opener in Australia, Noemi Rüegg (EF Education – Oatly) can celebrate her greatest success to date. The Swiss rider, born in Schöfflisdorf, was able to prevail against the well-known competition on the second stage of the Women's Tour Down Under on Willunga Hill this morning. With her intense attack at the right moment, she repelled the Dutch rider Silke Smulders (Liv AlUla Jayco) and the Norwegian Mie Bjorndal Ottestad (Uno-X Mobility) to second and third place. Compatriot Elise Chabby (FDJ – Suez) confirms the outstanding result for the Swiss women. In the overall ranking, Noemi Rüegg is now 15 seconds ahead of today's second place finisher.

Kathrin Schweinberger missed the opening victory

Yesterday, a German-speaking driver almost had a great success to celebrate. Catherine Schweinberger (Human Powered Health) from Austria finished third on the opening stage. After 101,9 kilometers from Brighton to Snapper Point, only the Dutchwoman Daniek Hengeveld (Ceratizit-WNT) and the Australian Ally Wollaston (FDJ – Suez). The 9th edition of the Women's Tour Down Under ends tomorrow morning after three stages with a 105,9-kilometer section starting and finishing in Stirling.