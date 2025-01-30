Cycling: Marijn van den Berg has won the Trofeo Ses Salines for the second time in his career. The Dutchman was able to prevail in the mass sprint ahead of the Frenchman Anthony Turgis.

Van den Berg wins with clever sprint

First win of the season for the men in pink: Marijn van den Berg (EF Education – EasyPost) has won the 18th edition of the Trofeo Ses Salines and has thus won this one-day race for the second time in his career. Two years ago he was the fastest man here. The Dutchman was faster than Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) and Erlend Blikra (Uno-X Mobility). Due to the hectic approach and numerous falls - which fortunately were harmless - some top sprinters were unable to take part in the fight for the day's victory. Tomorrow the Mallorca Challenge continues with the Trofeo Serra Tramuntana.