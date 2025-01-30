Cyclingroad cycling

Trofeo Ses Salines: Marijn van den Berg wins the bunch sprint

by

Van den Berg Trofeo Ses Salines

Cycling: Marijn van den Berg has won the Trofeo Ses Salines for the second time in his career. The Dutchman was able to prevail in the mass sprint ahead of the Frenchman Anthony Turgis.

Van den Berg Trofeo Ses Salines

Van den Berg wins with clever sprint

First win of the season for the men in pink: Marijn van den Berg (EF Education – EasyPost) has won the 18th edition of the Trofeo Ses Salines and has thus won this one-day race for the second time in his career. Two years ago he was the fastest man here. The Dutchman was faster than Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) and Erlend Blikra (Uno-X Mobility). Due to the hectic approach and numerous falls - which fortunately were harmless - some top sprinters were unable to take part in the fight for the day's victory. Tomorrow the Mallorca Challenge continues with the Trofeo Serra Tramuntana.

Tags:Majorca ChallengeMarijn van den BergNewsTrofe Ses Salines

About Michael Behringer

Cycling with all its tactics, stage analyses, placements and forecasts are Michael Behringer's great passion. In 1996 he tracked his first Tour de France. Since then he has observed almost every race. His passion for cycling has been with him for over two decades. There is no end in sight.