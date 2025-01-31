Cycling: Florian Stork has won the Trofeo Serra Tramuntana. The German won with a brave attack and thus celebrated his first victory as a professional.

Stork defeats well-known competition

First professional victory for Florian Stork (Tudor)! The 27-year-old German won the 19th Trofeo Serra Tramuntana on Mallorca over 151,3 kilometers from Lluc to Selva. With a courageous attack a few kilometers before the finish, he was able to break away from a small group and beat the Italian Martin Marcellusi (VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè) and the Norwegian Markus Hoelgaard (Uno-X Mobility) behind him. He was able to count on the active support of his Swiss teammate Marc Hirschi (Tudor), which repeatedly neutralized the pursuit of its competitors.

Morgado tries his hand as a soloist

The selection took place halfway through the race through the Coll de sa Batalla and the Coll de Puig Major. At the Coll de Sóller, Antonio Morgado (UAE – XRG) initially together with the Italian Diego Ulissi (Astana), later the Portuguese was on the road as a soloist. Behind him, an eleven-man chasing group formed around Ulissi with the Swiss Marc Hirschi (Tudor) and the German Florian Stork (Tudor). Due to their superior strength, they finally merged.