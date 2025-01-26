Cycling: Sam Welsford has secured his third stage win of the year at the Tour Down Under. The Australian left Bryan Coquard and Phil Bauhaus behind in the mass sprint in Adelaide. As expected, there were no changes in the overall ranking on the last day.

Welsford & Narvaez celebrate in Adelaide

There should be no changes this morning on the 90-kilometer final stage of the Tour Down Under, which starts and finishes in Adelaide. Jonathan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) celebrates his first overall victory in his first race in the new jersey. He stands on the podium ahead of the Spaniard Javier Romo (Movistar) and the New Zealander Finn Fisher Black (RB – Bora – hansgrohe). The last day’s victory was secured by Sam Welsford (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) with his third success.

Lidl – Trek wins the team ranking

Everything remained the same in the special classifications. While Welsford won the points classification with ease, Fergus Browning (Australian national team) and Albert Withen Philipsen (Lidl – Trek) were delighted with their triumph in the mountain and junior rankings. Lidl – Trek was honored as the strongest team, two seconds ahead of UAE Team Emirates – XRG.