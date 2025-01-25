Cycling: Jhonatan Narvaez has won the fifth stage of the Tour Down Under. The Ecuadorian won the uphill sprint on Willunga Hill ahead of Briton Oscar Onley and New Zealander Finn Fisher-Black.

Narvaez wins and takes the jersey from Romo

The 145,7-kilometre long queen stage from McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill goes to Jonathan Narvaez (UAE). The favorite for the stage win this time Oscar Onlyy (Picnic PostNL) behind. Last year, the Brit won the stage and Narvaez had to settle for third place – this time, he wanted revenge. With this victory, he also took the lead in the overall standings and thus the ochre jersey of Javier Romo (Movistar). The Spaniard went on the offensive without any need, true to the motto "attack is the best defense", 2,8 kilometers from the finish line. He attacked from an already heavily depleted main field, as there was already a decisive selection in the flat section before the final climb. Behind him, however, there were still a few strong riders who were then able to catch him again.

Ineos Grenadiers splits the field

The escapees were caught 24 kilometers from the finish before they even crossed Willunga Hill for the first time. Further attacks followed. --Chris Harper and Mauro Schmid from the Jayco – AlUla team tried to ride as a duo. But these two only made it to the foot of Willunga Hill. Meanwhile, the Ineos – Grenadiers team split the peloton. Some well-known professionals found themselves in a group that had been left behind – and were thus out of the fight for the top places in the overall ranking. The eventual winner of the day almost lost out. Jonathan Narvaez (UAE) and Luke Plop (Jayco – AlUla), but thanks to their teammates they were able to catch up at the foot of the climb.

Plapp & Romo work – the others win

Why the overall leader Javier Romo (Movistar) launched his attack just three kilometers from the finish, only he himself will know. Because there was actually no reason for him to do so. But his attack brought all his opponents together behind him. The fact that after the four seemingly strongest climbers joined forces, Luke Plop (Jayco – AlUla) is also puzzling. The Australian was left standing in the last 200 metres, as expected, just like the Spaniard, and was even Finn Fisher Black (RB – Bora – hansgrohe). This means Romo loses the overall lead and Plapp is only sixth overall. Cleverly assumed these tactical errors Jonathan Narvaez (UAE) and Oscar Onlyy (Picnic PostNL). Although they are proven to be the most explosive drivers, they were literally piloted to the finish line by their competitors.

Tomorrow: Mass sprint in Adelaide

It is not expected that there will be any major changes in the overall ranking of the 25th Santos Tour Down Under. The last stage of the first WorldTour race of the season will take place in and around Adelaide. Only 90 kilometers have to be completed. The profile: flat as a plate. Another mass sprint is expected in which the German professionals Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek), Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain – Victorious) and Henri Uhlig (Alpecin – Deceuninck) again. The top favorite for the stage win tomorrow is again the Australian Sam Welsford (RB – Bora – hansgrohe). However, he crashed again today.