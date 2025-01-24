Cyclingroad cycling

Tour Down Under #4: Bryan Coquard wins ahead of Phil Bauhaus

Cycling: Phil Bauhaus narrowly missed his first win of the season. The German lost the sprint for the day's victory on the fourth stage of the Tour Down Under against the Frenchman Bryan Coquard. The Spaniard Javier Romo remains the overall leader.

Coquard wins the sprint

The fourth stage of the Tour Down Under was decided in a sprint. The Frenchman Bryan coquard (Cofidis) was able to beat the German Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain – Victorious) and the Jonathan Narvaez (UAE). The 157,2-kilometer section from Glenelg to Victor Harbor offered the pros an undulating profile and therefore numerous opportunities for attacks. Ultimately, however, no soloist or group was able to break away from the peloton. This means that the Spaniard remains Javier Romo (Movistar) overall leader before Willunga Hill awaits tomorrow.

