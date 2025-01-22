Cycling: Sam Welsford has also won the second stage of the Tour Down Under. The Australian won the mass sprint in Tanunda, although he had already crashed and been left behind. He also has his teammates to thank for his success.

Welsford is in impressive early form

With an impressive performance Sam Welsford (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) won the second stage after the first. The Australian won the 128,8-kilometer stage with start and finish in Tanunda ahead of the Belgian Arne Marit (Intermarché – Wanty) and the French Bryan coquard (Cofidis) won the mass sprint. Before that, the wearer of the ochre jersey fell and was even distanced again on Menglers Hill. The hill is only 2,8 kilometers long, but on average it has a steep gradient of 6,6 percent. It also had to be crossed three times. But thanks to selfless teamwork, Welsford was able to be piloted back into the peloton. With his success, he extends his lead in the overall standings. The German sprinters were unlucky again. Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain – Victorious) was trapped on the right side of the road at the crucial moment. And Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl – Trek) finished fourth on the day, just like yesterday.

Van Baarle is injured again

The Tour Down Under 2025 is for Dylan van baarle (Visma - Lab) has already run. The Dutchman fell on yesterday's first stage and was unable to start today. Diagnosis: broken collarbone. He suffered a similar injury last year at the Critérium du Dauphiné. He had barely healed when he broke his hip at the Vuelta a Espana. Now the next setback. The team hopes to be able to use Dylan van Baarle again in the classics. His season highlights are the Ronde van Vlaanderen and Paris - Roubaix, before he tackles the Giro d'Italia in May.