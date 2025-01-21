Cycling: Sam Welsford also won the opening race of the Tour Down Under after the criterium. The Australian won the mass sprint ahead of Britons Matthew Brennan and Matthew Walls.

Welsford celebrates, Teutenberg fourth

As in the previous year, Sam Welsford (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) to start the 2025 season perfectly. The Australian was the fastest man in the mass sprint at the start of the Tour Down Under after 150,7 kilometers from Prospect to Gumeracha. He repelled the two Britons Matthew Brennan (Visma – Lab) and Matthew Walls (Groupama – FDJ) in second and third place. The German sprinters were not lucky when looking for a good position. Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl – Trek) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain – Victorious) finished fourth and ninth.

On Saturday, Willunga Hill will decide

With his opening victory today, Sam Welsford (RB - Bora - hansgrohe) is also the leader in the overall standings. However, the Australian does not have a realistic chance of winning the overall victory. This year, the Tour Down Under will be decided on Willunga Hill. On Saturday, the pros will have to conquer the 3,3-kilometer-long hill with an average gradient of 7,4 percent twice. It is expected that the punchers will be able to fight it out for the day's victory and the overall victory.