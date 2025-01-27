CyclingOther cyclingroad cycling

Majorca: German national track cycling team seriously injured

German Cycling Accident Mallorca

Cycling: There was a serious traffic accident on Mallorca on Monday morning. According to initial reports, six riders from the German national track cycling team were hit by a car and are in hospital with injuries.

No danger to life

Traffic accident on Mallorca: As the German cycling association German Cycling reports, six riders of the national track cycling team were hit by a car on the Spanish holiday island. Benjamin Boos, Tobias Buck-Gramcko, Bruno Kessler, Max Briese, Moritz Augenstein and Louis Gentzik were not critically injured, but were taken to hospital for further examinations. The local police reported via a Mallorca newspaper that the traffic accident occurred this morning on the Ma-19A road. According to the report, an 89-year-old man drove into the training group from behind without braking. It could not be proven that he had consumed alcohol.

