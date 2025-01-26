Cyclingroad cycling

Gran Premi Valencia: Marc Hirschi wins his first race for Tudor

Cycling: Marc Hirschi made a perfect debut. In his first race for his new team Tudor, the Swiss rider was able to win straight away.

Hirschi wins the sprint duel with ease

The 41st edition of the Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana 1969 – Gran Premi València begins Marc Hirschi (Tudor). The Swiss won the two-man sprint against the Italian after 184 kilometers from Valencia to La Nucía Christian Scaroni (XDS – Astana). For a long time before, it looked as if another Swiss would triumph. Jan Christen (UAE – XRG) was the fastest man on the last climb of the day – the Alto de Turrón Duro – and even crossed the summit with a lead of several seconds. Behind him, however, the two pursuers joined forces, so that Christen was caught again. He then grabbed his right thigh and sent a radio message. His teammate in the chasing group promptly attacked. Antonio Morgado (UAE – XRG) together with Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain – Victorious). But it was too late. The Portuguese and the Colombian Jan Christen were able to overtake, but it was not enough to get to the top. Morgado can at least be happy with third place after his victory yesterday at the Gran Premio Castellón – Ruta de la Cerámica.

