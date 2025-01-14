Cycling: Yesterday, Monday, the time had finally come. The route of the Giro d'Italia 2025 was presented. The 9th edition of the Tour of Italy will take place from May 1th to June 108st. The starting signal will be given in Albania. The sprinters can look forward to numerous flat stages. But the final week belongs to the climbers.

Grande Partenza in Albania

The route of the 108th Giro d'Italia was actually supposed to have been presented weeks ago. But the original presentation - dated November 12th - had to be postponed indefinitely. The organizer RCS did not give any real reasons for this. The media mainly speculated that the start in Albania could be shaky. Since yesterday we know: It can start in Albania. The Tour of Italy will start on May 9th with a stage from Durres to Tirana. After a time trial in Tirana and another stage with start and finish in Vlore, we will experience the first rest day on the fourth day. The pros will be transferred to Italy and can look forward to relatively relaxed stages. The sprinters in particular will get their money's worth. But the time trial specialists will also have their sights set on the Giro d'Italia. With a total of 42,3 time trial kilometers, the Giro 2025 is probably the Grand Tour that best suits good time trialists.

Decision on stages 19 and 20

While the sprinters are particularly looking forward to the first two weeks, the climbers have to wait a long time for their first real outing. It is not until stage seven on the way to Tagliacozzo that the climbers are expected to be in the spotlight for the first time. However, large gaps are not to be expected. The two time trials will initially ensure this. It is quite possible that we will see the Maglia Rosa on the shoulders of successful breakaway riders over the course of two weeks. Things really get going for the climbers on the 16th stage to San Valentino. But the queen stages come right at the end. Stage 19 to Champoluc and especially stage 20 to Sestrière will decide the Giro d'Italia 2025. One day before the end in Rome, the pros have to climb the Colle delle Finestre. This mountain is merciless and will not forgive a bad day. A magnificent finale is guaranteed. The only question is whether another Giro, which only offers its climbing highlights so late in the tour, can really make for an exciting race in the end.

Giro d'Italia 2025: These are the 21 stages

1st stage, May 9th: Durres – Tirana (164 km)

2nd stage, May 10th: Tirana – Tirana (13,7 km / EZF)

3rd stage, May 11th: Vlore – Vlore (160 km)

4th stage, May 13th: Alberobello – Lecce (187 km)

5th stage, May 14th: Ceglie Messapica – Matera (144 km)

6th stage, May 15th: Potenza – Naples (226 km)

7th stage, May 16th: Castel di Sangro – Tagliacozzo (168 km)

8th stage, May 17th: Giulianova – Castelraimondo (197 km)

9th stage, May 18: Gubbio – Siena (181 km)

10th stage, May 20th: Lucca – Pisa (28,6 km / EZF)

11th stage, May 21st: Viareggio – Castelnovo Ne'Monti (185 km)

12th stage, May 22nd: Modena – Viadana (172 km)

13th stage, May 23rd: Rovigo – Vicenza (180 km)

14th stage, May 24th: Treviso – Nova Gorica/Gorizia (186 km)

Stage 15, May 25: Fiume Veneto – Asiago (214 km)

16th stage, May 27th: Piazzola sul Brenta – San Valentino/Brentonico (199 km)

Stage 17, May 28: San Michele All'Adige – Bormio (154 km)

18th stage, May 29th: Morbegno – Cesano Maderno (144 km)

19th stage, May 30th: Biella – Champoluc (166 km)

Stage 20, May 31: Verrès – Sestrière (203 km)

Stage 21, June 1st: Rome – Rome (141 km)