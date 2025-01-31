Cycling: Tom Pidcock has impressively proven that he is the strongest climber in the AlUla Tour. The Briton also won the fourth stage and thus further extended his lead in the overall standings.

Pidcock wins his second stage

The Brit is in top form: tom pidcock (Q36.5) has also won the fourth stage of the AlUla Tour. On the 140,9-kilometer section from Maraya to Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid, the leader left his competitors behind on the final climb around ten kilometers from the finish. True to the motto "Attack is the best defense" Pidcock continued his advance and did not allow himself to be caught. This further extends his lead in the overall standings. Behind him, the South African sprints Alan Hatherley (Jayco AlUla) ahead of the Austrian Rainer Kepplinger (Bahrain – Victorious) in second place.