Cyclingroad cycling

AlUla Tour #4: Leader Pidcock attacks and wins as a soloist

by

Pidcock AlUla Tour

Cycling: Tom Pidcock has impressively proven that he is the strongest climber in the AlUla Tour. The Briton also won the fourth stage and thus further extended his lead in the overall standings.

Pidcock AlUla Tour

Pidcock wins his second stage

The Brit is in top form: tom pidcock (Q36.5) has also won the fourth stage of the AlUla Tour. On the 140,9-kilometer section from Maraya to Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid, the leader left his competitors behind on the final climb around ten kilometers from the finish. True to the motto "Attack is the best defense" Pidcock continued his advance and did not allow himself to be caught. This further extends his lead in the overall standings. Behind him, the South African sprints Alan Hatherley (Jayco AlUla) ahead of the Austrian Rainer Kepplinger (Bahrain – Victorious) in second place.

Tags:AlUla TourNewstom pidcock

About Michael Behringer

Cycling with all its tactics, stage analyses, placements and forecasts are Michael Behringer's great passion. In 1996 he tracked his first Tour de France. Since then he has observed almost every race. His passion for cycling has been with him for over two decades. There is no end in sight.