Cycling: The European champion won the opening race of the AlUla Tour. Belgian Tim Merlier confidently won the mass sprint ahead of Juan Molano.

No one can get past Merlier

The start of the fifth AlUla Tour goes to Tim Merlier (Soudal – Quick-Step). The Belgian won the 142,7-kilometer section with start and finish at the Al Manshiyah Train Station in a mass sprint ahead of the Colombian Juan Molano (UAE – XRG) and Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor). Despite some perfect positioning, the competitors were unable to exploit Merlier's slipstream. This means that he will start tomorrow in the leader's jersey, but will probably have to give it up again immediately due to the tough stage. Around five kilometers from the finish, there was a crash today, in which Rafal Mayka (UAE – XRG), alexander kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) and Arvid de Kleijn (Tudor) were involved. Those involved could not get involved in the fight for the day's victory and also lost valuable time in the overall ranking. A good job was done by Max Walscheid (Jayco AlUla). As the best German, he finished sixth in the sprint and was only one place behind his captain Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla).

AlUla Tour: Hilly every day

The AlUla Tour – formerly Saudi tour This season, the race will comprise five stages, all of which are considered to be slightly hilly. It will be exciting tomorrow, when the professionals will finish the stage with the Bir Jaydah Mountain Wirkah The decision in the overall ranking will be made on Friday on the fourth and penultimate stage. Shortly before reaching the finish in Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid There is a climb on the program that should not be underestimated. With a length of 2,9 kilometers and an average gradient of 12 percent, the bonus sprint could provide further selection, and not just because of the bonus seconds. After that, there are only nine slightly downhill kilometers to complete to the finish line.