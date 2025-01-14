Maxx presents new products for 2025

Product news: Maxx Bikes & Components GmbH is starting the 2025 season with fresh energy and momentum. Right at the start of the new year, the Rosenheim-based company is presenting exciting new bike products in the trail, tour and adventure sectors - and proving that the fat bike topic is far from passé.

Raxemaxx ELF Tour: E-bike for SUV tours and mountain adventures

The Racemaxx ELF Tour is designed to offer the perfect balance between lightness and performance. With its sporty geometry, it is designed for SUV tours and mountain adventures. The Fazua Ride 60 drive delivers up to 60 Nm of torque. The integrated 430 Wh battery ensures long-lasting power on all routes. The Racemaxx ELF Tour is therefore aimed at riders who do not want to use more powerful and significantly heavier drive systems.

Maxx Jinxx ELF Tour: Comfortable Explorer E-Bike

Like the Racemaxx ELF Tour, the Jinxx ELF Tour e-bike comes with an extremely stable side stand, luggage rack, mudguards and a high-quality lighting system. Thanks to the individually configurable equipment, the fully suspended e-touring bike can be optimally adapted to the needs of the rider. With its generous suspension travel, the Jinxx ELF Tour promises a high level of comfort on both long tours and on a wide variety of surfaces.

Jinxx: For riders who don't want to compromise

According to the manufacturer, the Maxx Jinxx redefines the trail experience and is said to be characterized by a perfect balance of performance and versatility. The geometry of the Jinxx was completely redesigned - directly at the company's location in Rosenheim. In addition, the kinematics have also been significantly improved and are strongly based on the Fab.4 enduro bike. The advantage: even more traction on rocky and rough descents.

Huraxdax: The unstoppable fat bike from Maxx

Maxx proves that fat bikes are far from being passé with the Huraxdax. With 120 mm wide tires and an enduro geometry, the Huraxdax fat bike literally demands snow, mud and sand. The progressive rear triangle and 150 mm suspension travel should ensure impressive stability and control. The color and equipment can be customized so that every rider can experience unstoppable freedom on every trail.

