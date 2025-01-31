Velomotion Readers’ Choice 2025: At the turn of the year our readers choice All votes from around 10.000 participants have now been evaluated - we in the editorial office are always waiting for the results with excitement. Of course, there are some favorites who have won again this year, but we were also quite surprised in other categories.

For five years now, Velomotion has been holding our big readers' vote every year at the turn of the year. Our readers, that is, you, choose their favorite bikes from a total of ten categories - from children's bikes to cargo bikes to e-mountain bikes. This year, over 60.000 votes were cast, wow! Thank you to each and every person who voted.

The reader's vote is the most honest feedback one could ask for. This applies both to us as a magazine and to the manufacturers. Within the editorial team, the results are an important compass for planning content for the coming season - ideally about bikes and topics that interest you.

As in previous years, our readers’ poll for the 2025 season shows that the heavyweights of the industry have a high standing; as in the previous year, Specialized and dominated our (E-)Mountainbike categories. However, there were also surprises: The German manufacturer MyVelo In the highly competitive gravel category, heavyweights like Rose or Scott to the places. Traditional manufacturers Kettler won the cargo bikes, heavyweight Cube won the children's bikes category with the Reaction 240 and made it onto the podium in three other categories.

But now enough of the many words – here are the winning bikes in all ten categories:

If you are particularly interested in a category, you can read about the respective top 3 in the corresponding articles: