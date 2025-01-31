Readers’ Choice Children’s Bikes 2025: In what has become a good Velomotion tradition, our annual readers choice You, our readers, voted for the most exciting and popular bikes in ten categories. The results are always extremely exciting for us in the editorial team and also give us an indication of which bikes, manufacturers and categories we should take a closer look at.

The Velomotion reader's choice took place between December 15, 2024 and January 21, 2025. You chose your favorite in a total of ten bicycle categories. Over 60.000 votes were received this year - thank you to every single participant! After evaluating all the results, we don't want to keep you in suspense any longer and present you the top 3 in all categories.

Here you will find an overview of all categories and their respective winners:

Readers' Choice Results: These are our readers' favorite bikes for 2024/2025 Velomotion Readers' Choice 2025: Our readers' choice took place again at the turn of the year. All votes from around 10.000 participants have now been evaluated - we in the editorial team are always waiting for the results with excitement. Of course, there are some favorites winning again this year, but we were also quite surprised in other categories. For five years now [...]

Children's bikes 2025: These are the top 3

1st place: Cube Reaction 240 TM The beautifully painted trail bike with its aluminum frame and 80 mm air suspension fork weighs barely more than ten kilos and should delight young bikers. The Magura brake system with four-piston caliper at the front, a wide-ranging nine-speed gearshift and grippy Schwalbe Rocket Ron on the lightweight wheelset are perfectly tailored to trail use, and at under 1.000 euros, the fun doesn't have to be too expensive either. Price: € 949 To the Reaction 240 TM on the Cube website

2nd place: Giant Faith 24 The trail full suspension bike with 140/130 mm suspension travel opens up new paths in the terrain with its full range of features. The dropper post and extremely wide ten-speed gears ensure safe riding on the downhill and energy-saving progress uphill - so it's a lot of fun to hone your flow lap after lap. With a body height range of 130 to 150 cm, the Faith 24 can be used for a long time - great, because who wants to part with their first full suspension bike! Price: € 2.399 To the Faith 24 on the Giant website