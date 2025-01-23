Kettler Pinniato FS Sport wins Design & Innovation Award 2025

Product news: Every year, the Design & Innovation Award highlights products that are characterized by exceptional quality and innovative strength. This year, the Kettler Pinniato FS Sport was able to convince the 30-member expert jury and win the Design & Innovation Award 2025 in the Urban category. The e-trekking bike is therefore one of the award-winning top products in the industry.

The Design & Innovation Award stands for orientation in an increasingly diverse market and highlights products that stand out with exceptional quality and innovative strength. At the same time, the award provides impetus for future developments. In the Urban category, the Design & Innovation Award 2025 went to the Pinniato FS Sport. The 30-strong international award team, consisting of leading journalists, test riders and engineers, praised the Pinniato FS Sport e-trekking bike as a perfect combination of comfort, technology and versatility.

“With the Kettler Pinniato FS Sport, every tour becomes a relaxing experience”

The jury's verdict was: "With the Kettler Pinniato FS Sport, every tour becomes a relaxed experience. State-of-the-art technology ensures maximum comfort and makes this trekking bike a real all-round carefree package: low-step frame, suspension elements at the front and rear, the Pinion Motor.Gearbox.Unit with 960 Wh battery, a low-maintenance belt drive and a retractable seat post - to name just the most important features. The high-quality aluminum frame, which is pleasantly torsion-resistant for a low-step bike, also impresses with a very well-functioning shock absorber on the rear. Screw points for a front carrier increase the versatility of the Pinniato FS Sport. This trekking power package is rounded off by high-quality, well-thought-out add-on parts such as mudguards, powerful lights and the stable rear carrier. The jury agreed: a coherent overall concept for every tour."

Web: www.kettler-alu-rad.de