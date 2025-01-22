Jack Wolfskin Gravex 2.5l jacket in the test: Higher, further, wetter...the TEXAPORE Ecosphere Pro Light combines top performance and sustainability in one jacket. With the Gravex 2.5l jacket, Jack Wolfskin presents a minimalist jacket with maximum protection.



Data on the Jack Wolfskin Gravex Jacket

Fitting Locker robustness 65% Raincover 95% windshield 95% breathability 87% reflectors Ja Sustainability Ja Price €179,95

First impression

At first glance, the Jack Wolfskin Gravex 2.5l jacket makes a very minimalistic impression. The lightweight jacket weighs 200g in size L and is very thin in terms of material thickness and does not exactly give the impression that it can withstand constant rain. But a look at the TEXAPORE Ecosphere Pro Light Technology reveals that this is a high-end product. The TEXAPORE membrane specially developed by Jack Wolfskin is available in various performance levels, the TEXAPORE Ecosphere Pro is the most powerful with a waterproofness of 20.000mm. The additional name "Light" reveals that it is a 2.5 layer jacket and the inner layer is only a thin protective layer on the membrane. It is important to mention that all layers are made entirely from recycled material. In terms of fit, the jacket is loose and has a bike-specific cut, with the above-average length of the back being noticeable. The rest of the jacket, however, is relatively minimalist, with Jack Wolfskin foregoing a hood and adjustment options. Instead, the hem and cuffs are partially provided with elastic cuffs. Jack Wolfskin has also been frugal with storage space, there is only one breast pocket that can hold a smartphone.

The Jack Wolfskin Gravex jacket was tested in size L with a height of 1,83m and a chest circumference of 97cm. For a sportier fit, a size smaller would be recommended. A light insulation jacket could be worn underneath during the test ride.

Jack Wolfskin Gravex 2.5L jacket in practical test

In the practical test, the Jack Wolfskin Gravex 2.5L jacket revealed both good and bad findings. On the positive side is the fit. In addition to the already mentioned significantly extended back, which ensures optimal coverage, the cuffs were also impressive. These are also slightly extended on the back of the hand and partially cover the back of the hand. This means that even with gloves with a short cuff, complete rain and wind protection can be achieved. In general, the wind and rain protection impressed us positively. In our shower test, the membrane also met all expectations and did not let any moisture through. We were less pleased with the collar construction, which is ideal for warmer rainy days, but for colder and windy days you have to add a suitable scarf. If you are sensitive to this around your neck, you should keep this in mind.

In terms of ventilation options, the small chest pocket can be opened or the jacket can be easily opened from the top and bottom using the double zip. With the latter point, however, it would have been desirable if the jacket could be fixed at the hem so that it does not flap around in the wind. Finally, at the end of our test tour, we discovered that the glue on a seam had come loose in one place. This should not happen with a new jacket. We assume that we received a Monday model here, because we generally know Jack Wolfskin as a high-quality outfitter. If this were to happen to you, you would get a replacement if you have a newer jacket, and if you have an older one, Jack Wolfskin's repair service is available to you. Finally, it should be mentioned that the jacket can be completely stowed away in its own chest pocket.

WEB: jack-wolfskin.de

We'll tell you what you should consider before buying a rain jacket here: