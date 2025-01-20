Product news / E-Bike: Based on carbon and equipped with the new Bosch Performance Line CX motor, Haibike is bringing a revolutionary concept to the market with the Full Power E-Bike Hybe. Thanks to the performance-oriented equipment, 170 mm suspension travel at the front and 160 mm at the rear, as well as the playful character, the Haibike Hybe should always guarantee balanced riding characteristics both in technically demanding terrain and on high-speed descents. In addition to the Hybe, Haibike is also presenting a new product in the all-mountain range: the AllMtn CF for a variety of all-mountain adventures.

The new Full Power Haibike Hybe e-bike promises maximum performance and low weight with playful handling and a revolutionary design concept. It is made of carbon with a new frame geometry and innovative motor integration as well as a modified damper position. In the completely redesigned design, the motor is inserted from above with an inclination angle of 85 degrees and is enclosed by the frame. The concept not only allows the battery to be removed when the downtube is closed, but also scores points with a clean design and low weight.

Haibike Hybe CF 11

With its high-quality equipment and powerful Bosch Performance CX motor, the high-end model is aimed at all sporty riders who are looking for maximum performance and riding pleasure. On steep and technically demanding downhill sections, the Sram Maven Ultimate promises powerful braking power and optimal control. Thanks to the robust Sram GX Eagle AXS Transmission rear derailleur, precise gear shifting should not be a problem even under full load. The Rockshox ZEB Ultimate suspension fork shows its advantages especially on rough terrain.

Haibike Hybe CF 9

The Hybe CF 9 combines power, speed and agility in an e-mountain bike to master technical uphills just as easily as demanding downhills. Equipped with reliable and robust components such as the Rockshox ZEB Select RC air suspension fork, the S-1000 Eagle Transmission rear derailleur and low-maintenance Sram DB8 disc brake, the Hybe CF 9 is ready for the most demanding terrain.

Haibike AllMtn CF 9

The AllMtn CF 9 has been specially adapted for the all-mountain sector and is available in two new colors. Like the Hybe, it is based on the unique, innovative frame concept with a new damper position and is equipped with a lightweight carbon frame and the latest Bosch Performance CX motor. With 160 mm suspension travel at the front and 150 mm at the rear as well as mixed wheel sizes, the AllMtn CF 9 is a versatile overall package for extensive trail adventures. The Sram AXS Transmission S1000 rear derailleur, the Rockshox Lyrik Base and reliable Magura MT5 disc brakes round off the package.

Web: www.haibike.com