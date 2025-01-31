Readers’ Choice Gravelbikes 2025: In what has become a good Velomotion tradition, our annual readers choice You, our readers, voted for the most exciting and popular bikes in ten categories. The results are always extremely exciting for us in the editorial team and also give us an indication of which bikes, manufacturers and categories we should take a closer look at.

The Velomotion reader's choice took place between December 15, 2024 and January 21, 2025. You chose your favorite in a total of ten bicycle categories. Over 60.000 votes were received this year - thank you to every single participant! After evaluating all the results, we don't want to keep you in suspense any longer and present you the top 3 in all categories.

Here you will find an overview of all categories and their respective winners:

Readers' Choice Results: These are our readers' favorite bikes for 2024/2025 Velomotion Readers' Choice 2025: Our readers' choice took place again at the turn of the year. All votes from around 10.000 participants have now been evaluated - we in the editorial team are always waiting for the results with excitement. Of course, there are some favorites winning again this year, but we were also quite surprised in other categories. For five years now [...]

Gravel bikes 2025: These are the top 3

1st place: MyVelo Mortirolo With the Mortirolo, the young manufacturer presents a gravel bike in racing trim that is close to a road bike in terms of seating position and equipment. Complete with Shimano Di2 groups and aero wheels, the bike from the Black Forest is perfect for fast tours, and thanks to the large tire clearance, you don't have to shy away from difficult terrain. The Mortirolo gains additional versatility through the numerous mounting options - anyone planning sporty bikepacking tours can rely on this bike just as much as purebred racers. Price: € 6.299 To the Mortirolo on the MyVelo website

2nd place: Rose Backroad FF Classified 2x12 Absolutely high-end components characterize the new gravel race bike from Rose. The manufacturer has installed the electronic Shimano GRX Di2 with twelve gears on the aerodynamically optimized carbon frame with a one-piece cockpit and sporty seating position, combined with the innovative Classified hub gear, which offers two gear ratios and can also be shifted under load. The gear is packaged in a light carbon wheel set; there is also a flat Rotor crank with integrated power measurement. Price: € 5.999 To the Backroad FF Classified 2×12 on the Rose website