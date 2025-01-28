Gorewear Spinshift Gore-Tex jacket in the test: Gorewear has developed the Spinshift jacket specifically for the lower handlebar position, using the latest generation of Gore-Tex material, which is thinner, lighter and PFC-free.

Data on the Gorewear Spinshift Gore-Tex jacket

Fitting Eng robustness 80% Raincover 100% windshield 95% breathability 75% reflectors Ja Sustainability Ja Price €249,95

First impression

The second Gorewear jacket that we examined in our rain jacket test series also makes a very high-quality and robust impression at first glance. As already mentioned, the latest Gore-Tex technology is used, making the jacket even thinner and lighter (147 grams). Compared to the universal Endure jacket, the Gorewear Spinshift is designed purely for cycling. With its Kinetic Garment Design, the jacket is supposed to feel like a second skin and sit particularly well in the lower handlebar position. The jacket's construction is very minimalist, so there are no adjustment options. The hem and cuffs have flexible inserts.

There is a small pocket on the back that can hold a smartphone, for example. The entire jacket can also be stored in this pocket. Thanks to its small pack size, it can easily be carried in a jersey back pocket. For added safety, the Gorewear Spinshift jacket is equipped with reflectors.

Gorewear Spinshift Gore-Tex jacket

With a height of 1,83m and a chest circumference of 97cm, we tested the jacket in EU size M. We only wore a thin base layer under the jacket. Another midlayer would not have fit under the jacket. In an upright position, the jacket sits tightly and stretches around the upper back area. On the bike, the tight feeling is relieved when you sit in a bent-over position. However, a generally constricted feeling remains because the material is not stretchy. Also, during our test ride, the extended back did not stay in place and instead slipped upwards. While the Gorewear Endure jacket in EU size M fit perfectly, we definitely recommend choosing a size larger for the Spinshift jacket. When it comes to weather protection performance, Gorewear is of course in the top league. The Spinshift jacket is no exception, it provides very reliable protection against rain and wind. In the cooler seasons, however, you will need to use a tube scarf as the medium-length collar does not completely cover the neck area. As far as breathability is concerned, there are unfortunately some compromises here as there are no ventilation openings and there is no 2-way zipper.

