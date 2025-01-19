Product news: Giant and Liv have launched their latest models for triathlon and time trial competitions, the Trinity and the Avow, which feature groundbreaking technologies, improved aerodynamic properties and greater adaptability. Both brands aim to support athletes at the highest level and set new standards in competitive cycling.

Giant Trinity Advanced SL: Aerodynamics meets precision

The new Giant Trinity Advanced SL combines aerodynamics, weight reduction and flexible adjustment options to optimally support both triathletes and time trialists. The frame, made from Advanced SL carbon, is 558 grams lighter than its predecessor, which improves the stiffness-to-weight ratio by an impressive 12%. The integrated disc brakes ensure more control and safety without compromising aero efficiency. This is achieved through angled fork mounts and optimized tube shapes such as an elliptical head tube and down tube.

Additionally, the AeroVault system has been redesigned. It includes an integrated hydration system with a capacity of 700 to 850 ml and a larger bento box for up to six energy gels. These systems are strategically placed to reduce drag and increase efficiency. Testing with dynamic dummies has proven an aero advantage of 5,9 watts, allowing riders to travel at consistently higher speeds.

Maximum adaptability for individual performance

The Trinity Advanced SL offers 24 times more adjustment options for the armrests, including height, width and angle settings. In addition, the seat post has four offset positions that allow for an optimal riding position. This flexibility was developed in collaboration with pros such as Gustav Iden, 2022 Ironman World Champion, to enable top performance on both flat and hilly courses. Iden praised the bike for its excellent control on descents and the ability to feed with fewer breaks, which contributes to more consistent performance.

The model range includes triathlon variants with integrated hydration system and bento box as well as time trial versions optimized for minimal air resistance. Both options offer an outstanding combination of speed, control and comfort.

Liv Avow Advanced SL: Tailored for women

With the new Avow Advanced SL Liv is launching the second generation of its triathlon bike specifically for women. The frameset, which is also made of Advanced SL carbon, is 433 grams lighter than the previous model and offers 10% higher overall efficiency. Liv relies on the company's own AeroSystem Shaping technology, which aerodynamically optimizes each tube shape. Despite the integration of disc brakes, aero efficiency remains at the highest level, giving riders additional stability and control.

Innovations for comfort and performance

The Avow is designed for maximum adjustability. With 24 times more armrest adjustment options and four seatpost offset positions, riders can find the perfect balance between comfort and efficiency. The redesigned armrests and seatpost offer more compliance, which reduces fatigue, especially during long races. The AeroVault system includes a hydration system with a capacity of 700 to 850 ml and a larger bento box for gels and bars. These features ensure that triathletes are optimally hydrated and fueled without having to leave their aero position.

Proven performance at the highest level

The Liv Avow Advanced SL has already proven itself on the international stage. Athletes such as Allysa Seely, 2024 Paralympic medalist, have confirmed the bike's performance. Emma Pallant-Browne will also use the model for the first time in the 2025 season. These successes underline Liv's goal of supporting women through innovative products and helping them achieve personal bests.

Giant Trinity & Liv Avow: Speed, Efficiency and Adaptability

Both the Giant Trinity Advanced SL and the Liv Avow Advanced SL are groundbreaking developments that give athletes in the triathlon and time trial disciplines a clear competitive advantage. With their innovative features, improved aerodynamics and extensive adjustment options, they offer the optimal combination of speed, comfort and efficiency. These models are not only faster and lighter, but also a testament to Giant and Liv's commitment to supporting athletes at the highest level.

WEB: giant-bicycles.com & liv-cycling.com