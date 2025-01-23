Flyer Upstreet TR:CF and Uproc SL:X win prestigious award

Product news: For the sixth time in a row, the Swiss e-bike pioneer Flyer has been awarded the prestigious Design & Innovation Award. At this year's ceremony, Flyer was able to convince the expert jury with the urban S-Pedelec Upstreet TR:CF and the light e-MTB Uproc SL:X.

With the urban Upstreet TR:CF and the sporty light E-MTB Uproc SL:X, Flyer has won the renowned Design & Innovation Award for the sixth time in a row. The bike industry award is a seal of quality and a benchmark for outstanding products. With the lightweight Uproc SL:X from the mountain bike segment of the Swiss e-bike pioneer, the jury highlighted the elegant and sporty design as well as the lively handling on the trail. The S-Pedelec Upstreet TR:CF impresses with its quality, state-of-the-art technology and maximum comfort.

Upstreet TR:CF – Urban S-Pedelec with MGU from Pinion

"Only flying is better: The Flyer Upstreet TR:CF 7.63 HS is a high-end commuter that combines the latest technology with maximum comfort and worry-free use." This is the jury's verdict on the Swiss urban e-bike. There is a lot of recognition, especially for the pioneering performance of this modern S-Pedelec, because "as one of the first S-Pedelecs ever, the stylish carbon frame houses the extremely low-maintenance Motor.Gearbox.Unit (MGU) from Pinion with a belt drive from Gates. Shifting problems under load or when stationary are now a thing of the past." In addition to the automatic shifting functions, the expert jury also praised the 700 Wh battery, the lighting system and the ride comfort thanks to the suspended seat post and high-quality suspension fork. Flyer offers the Upstreet TR:CF as a high-speed model or with support up to 25 km/h. It is available in the Gents frame shape and in the colors Cast Silver Gloss and Jasper Green Satin. Price: from 7.999 euros.

Light E-MTB Uproc SL:X – Bosch Performance Line SX motor beautifully integrated into the frame

The lightweight Uproc SL:X with 130 mm suspension travel was developed for fun on the trail. The jury confirmed this impressively: "On the trail, the Flyer impresses with its light and lively handling thanks to the progressive chassis. Especially on flowing trails, it offers maximum riding fun and puts a big grin on your face." The lightweight carbon frame and selected components enable a weight of just under 18 kg. In addition to the latest technology, the striking design of Flyer's first Light E-MTB stands out: "Its straight lines ensure an elegant and sporty look, with the silver paintwork reminiscent of the iconic Silver Arrows. The Bosch Performance Line SX motor is elegantly integrated into the frame." Plus points are also awarded for "clever detailed solutions such as the multi-tool in the head tube and the integrated front light, which is powered directly by the main battery." The Uproc SL:X is available in four specifications and in the frame color Cast Silver Gloss from 5.799 euros. The jury tested the Uproc SL:X 8.70 model.

Web: www.flyer-bikes.com