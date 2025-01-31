Readers’ Choice (E-)MTBs 2025: In what has become a good Velomotion tradition, our annual readers choice You, our readers, voted for the most exciting and popular bikes in ten categories. The results are always extremely exciting for us in the editorial team and also an indication of which bikes, manufacturers and categories we should take a closer look at. In the (E-)MTBs 2025 category, Specialized can look forward to a triple success.

The Velomotion reader's choice took place between December 15, 2024 and January 21, 2025. You chose your favorite in a total of ten bicycle categories. Over 60.000 votes were received this year - thank you to every single participant! After evaluating all the results, we don't want to keep you in suspense any longer and present you the top 3 in all categories.

Here you will find an overview of all categories and their respective winners:

(E-)Mountainbikes 2025: These are the top 3 in the E-Mountainbikes Highend category

1st place: Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo SL The S-Works Turbo Levo SL is characterized by excellent ride quality, versatility and a whisper-quiet motor. If you long for serpentine single trails, no jump is too high or too far for you and you live to improve your skills and fitness, then the new Levo SL is just right for you. Price: € 14.000 To the S-Works Turbo Levo SL on the Specialized website

2nd place: Rotwild R.X1000 Ultra Low maintenance, versatile and durable: The R.X1000 Ultra is an extremely exciting all-mountain e-MTB. The Pinion MGU, 960 Wh battery and comfortable geometry for long climbs ensure more altitude. 150 mm suspension travel, mullet concept, high-quality components ensure high maneuverability and maximum control Price: € 11.990 To the Rotwild R.X1000 Ultra on the Rotwild website

3rd place: Ghost E-Riot CF LTD The Ghost E-Riot LTD is made for off-road adventures: The optimized geometry with a flatter steering angle, shorter chain stays and higher bottom bracket as well as a lightweight carbon frame offer agility and stability. Thanks to the Bosch Performance Line CX motor and removable 800 Wh battery, it can master even the steepest climbs. Price: € 10.000 To the Ghost E-Riot LTD on the Ghost website

(E-)Mountainbikes 2025: These are the top 3 in the E-Mountainbike price/performance category

1st place: Specialized Turbo Levo SL Comp Alloy Even in its second generation, the Californian Turbo Levo SL is one of the most exciting light e-MTBs on the market. With its in-house, dynamic and natural SL motor, 320 Wh battery and optional range extender, it offers sporty e-mountain bikers a great platform for trail adventures. In its version with an aluminum frame, it is also a hot tip in terms of price! Price: € 6.600 To the Turbo Levo SL Comp Alloy on the Specialized website

2nd place: Cube Stereo Hybrid One44 HPC SLX To fill the big shoes of the successful Stereo Hybrid 140 model, you need a real hit. But Cube has managed to do just that with the new Stereo Hybrid One44: It combines the new Bosch CX motor and 800 Wh battery with a new carbon frame and has the same strengths that made its predecessor so popular. The intuitive, versatile handling is particularly appealing. Price: € 4.999 To the Stereo Hybrid One44 HPC SLX on the Cube website

3rd place: Bulls Copperhead EVO AM 3 The carbon frame with its innovative 4-link swingarm rear end is probably the big highlight of the new Copperhead Evo AM from Bulls. It scores with strong responsiveness, high rigidity and surprising resilience. Added to this is the new Bosch CX motor with a long-range 800 Wh battery. For everyday use, the bike also has cornering lights integrated into the frame. Price: € 5.399 To the Copperhead EVO AM 3 on the Bulls website

(E-)Mountainbikes 2025: These are the top 3 in the mountain bike category

1st place: Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper 15 The S-Works Stumpjumper 15 wants to tackle every trail without compromise. With plenty of control, playfulness and efficiency, it rides almost like bikes with little suspension travel and can still take a lot. With a wide range of adjustment options, you can adapt the bike perfectly to your own riding style. Price: € 13.000 To the S-Works Stumpjumper 15 on the Specialized website

2nd place: Bulls Wild Edge Team Developed in close collaboration with the professionals of Team BULLS, the BULLS Wild Edge Team offers a state-of-the-art frame geometry and an innovative chassis concept. Thanks to the new 4-link swingarm rear suspension, the team professionals' "work tool" has the best possible control on the descent and maximum efficiency on the climb. Price: € 6.999 Go to the Wild Edge Team on the Bulls website