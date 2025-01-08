Commencal presents the new TEMPO Power

Product news: With the new TEMPO Power, Commencal presents a lightweight full-suspension e-trail bike with a BOSCH Performance SX Line drive. The bike is aimed at riders who want to fly with flow over all trails, whether artificial or natural. Commencal sums up the characteristics of the TEMPO Power in three words: playful, efficient, versatile.

The new Commencal TEMPO Power is made for riders who enjoy all types of trails and want a bike that combines ease of handling with comfort, performance and dynamism. According to Commencal, the geometry of the TEMPO Power is designed to offer a lively, playful ride while still being versatile. The steeper seat tube angle is designed to ensure efficiency when climbing and the 64,6° head angle is designed to give confidence at high speeds.

Commencal TEMPO POWER with Virtual Contact System

According to the manufacturer, the Virtual Contact System is the perfect choice for the TEMPO Power. With an improved anti-squat and an optimized lever ratio, every pedal stroke should be even more efficient and also ensure the highest sensitivity and maximum comfort. For Commencal, it's a clear choice: “The Virtual Contact System, the geometry and the perfectly balanced weight of 19,9 kg make the TEMPO POWER our most dynamic and playful e-bike to date.”

The BOSCH Performance SX Line drive with 55 Newton meters of torque ensures propulsion in any terrain. The Alloy 6066 triple butted frame with 135 mm rear suspension travel is complemented by a 150 mm Fox fork and 29 inch wheels. A 400 Wh battery is located in the down tube - the capacity can be easily increased by a further 250 Wh using the range extender. Commencal offers a lifetime guarantee on the TEMPO Power frame - however, this only applies to the first owner.

TEMPO POWER SIGNATURE—Fox 36 Factory E-bike fork—Fox Float Factory shock—RIDE ALPHA cockpit—Shimano Deore XT4-piston brakes—SRAM X0 Eagle 12-speed AXS drivetrain—DT Swiss wheels: HX1700 Spline LS rims + DT Swiss 350 hubs —SCHWALBE Magic Mary/Tacky Chan tires

Price: € 7800

TEMPO POWER ESSENTIAL—Fox 36 Performance E-bike fork—Fox Float Performance shock—RIDE ALPHA cockpit—Shimano Deore 4-piston brakes—Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain—DT Swiss wheels: H1900 LS Spline rims +DT Swiss 370 hubs—SCHWALBE Magic Mary/Tacky Chan tires

Price: € 5600

Web: www.commencal.com