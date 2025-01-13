Centurion introduces the new E-MTB models Lhasa and Numinis

Product news / E-MTB: Right at the start of the new year, Centurion is attracting attention with two new additions. The two E-MTB models Lhasa and Numinis have been completely redesigned and now come with a new frame, the powerful fifth generation Bosch Performance Line CX, an 800 Wh battery and more suspension travel.

After Centurion already presented the new generation of the E-MTB hardtail Backfire R in December 2024, two new full-suspension E-MTBs, the Lhasa and Numinis models, will be available in specialist shops at the start of 2025. In addition to a redesigned, FEM-optimized frame, the two E-MTBs are equipped with the current fifth-generation Bosch Performance Line CX drive, a long-range 800 Wh battery, more suspension travel and many clever details.

Numinis: All-rounder for all occasions

The new Numinis R offers more suspension travel and is said to be more versatile than ever. Equipped with the current generation of the Bosch Performance Line CX drive and an 800 Wh battery, the all-rounder promises perfect conditions for tours and trail use. With 150 mm of suspension travel at the front and 140 mm at the rear, the Numinis is said to guarantee maximum comfort and precise control on any terrain. The Numinis R2000 is available for 5.749,00 euros, the E-SUV variant Numinis R2000 EQ costs 5.899,00 euros.

Centurion Lhasa: For connoisseurs, commuters and adventurers

The Lhasa, which is also equipped with the new Bosch Performance Line CX drive and an impressive 800 Wh battery, was developed by Centurion for everyday use as well as unforgettable adventures. Thanks to the full EQ equipment, the all-terrain e-bike can handle any weather conditions and any luggage requirements with ease. The chassis with 120 mm suspension travel at the front and rear should ensure maximum comfort and precise control on any terrain. The Lhasa is priced at 5.599,00 euros.

