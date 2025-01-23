News / E-MTB: Owners of the Canyon Spectral:ON and Torque:ON E-MTBs will receive new batteries free of charge from March. This is Canyon's response to the problem of cracked battery casings, which Canyon informed customers about last November. Small adjustments to the casing and an optimized production process should solve the problems.

In November 2024, Canyon informed all owners of the Spectral:ON and Torque:ON E-MTBs about problems with the batteries installed in them (we reported). Many batteries had cracks in the plastic casing, which could pose a fire hazard if moisture got in and short circuits occurred. Canyon therefore instructed customers to stop using their bikes and to dispose of the affected batteries. The discontent was correspondingly great, not least because there was no prospect of a short-term solution to the problem. In December, more information was provided that a solution was expected for February and that all those affected were also offered financial compensation.

Today (January 23, 2025), Canyon is informing the affected e-mountain bikers again. New, improved batteries that solve the problem should be available from March. All owners of Spectral:ON and Torque:ON can now order these new batteries free of charge via a link in the corresponding email. According to Canyon, the capacity will not change - depending on the variant, it will remain at 720 Wh or 900 Wh.

What was the problem with the defective batteries?

As can be seen from Canyon's FAQs on the subject, the main problem was probably unforeseen reactions between different materials and substances used in the production process (lubricants, etc.). Canyon does not make a 100% statement on this, but it is quite clear between the lines.

What has been adjusted?

In accordance with the identified problem, both the battery housing and the production process have been optimized to eliminate the problems. The plastic housing is still used, and otherwise nothing has changed in terms of the key data. The electronics inside are now even better protected, so that even if water gets in, they are now better protected than before.

Is there anything to consider when replacing the battery?

According to Canyon, the new battery is 1:1 compatible with the existing ones. No additional parts or screws are required.

Will all customers receive their batteries in March?

Unfortunately not. According to Canyon, delivery of the first batch will start in March, with further batches to follow at intervals of a few weeks. How large the respective batches are or how many affected people Canyon can supply directly is unfortunately not currently known.

Given the extent of the problem, it is quite remarkable that Canyon was able to solve it so quickly. It is understandable that many customers are or were annoyed, but producing completely new batteries in such numbers in such a short time cannot have been an easy undertaking. We can only hope that as many customers as possible will be supplied with the new batteries in March and will be able to enjoy a rideable E-MTB in time for the start of the season.

