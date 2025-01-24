Cannondale SuperSix EVO LAB71 Team: The versatile top model from the US manufacturer comes with a special paint job and team equipment to celebrate ten years of sponsorship. In addition to the colorful anniversary model, the light, aerodynamic racer is available in various other versions, including an inexpensive entry-level model.

Cannondale is celebrating its ten-year partnership with the EF Education - Easypost team with an exclusive design. Founded in 2015 as Cannondale-Garmin, the US team initially started in light green, the bike manufacturer's house color. Disc brakes were not yet available in the peloton at the time, but behind the scenes Cannondale was already equipping its riders with the new system - initially only for training. It was only five years later - the team was now called EF Pro Cycling - that the switch was made to the Cannondale SuperSix EVO Disc, introduced in 2019, which was a completely new design compared to its predecessor - more comfortable, blessed with up to 30 watts of power savings thanks to aerodynamic features, and still quite light.

Constantly evolving top model

The current top model, the Cannondale SuperSix EVO LAB71 Team, is still very similar to this bike, although there are numerous changes in the details that have further optimized the aerodynamics of the racer. Cannondale has also said goodbye to the PF30 bottom bracket standard and is now using conventional BSA threaded bearing shells again. The SuperSix still looks more graceful than Cannondale's pure-bred "Aero Road" model, the System Six, and is said to be more comfortable to ride; with a stated frame weight of 770 grams for the top model, the LAB71 (size 56, painted with all small parts), it is also ideal for building a super-light racing machine that is suitable as an all-rounder against the wind and on the mountain.

With the new design, Cannondale pays homage to the team's history, including the number 10 on the down tube, which shows the team's previous jersey colors. The Team Replica is of course equipped in exactly the same way as the "real" professional bike; it has a Shimano Dura Ace Di2, an FSA crank with power measurement and deep carbon wheels of the type Vision Metron SL 60 in the tubeless version. The Americans are asking 14.499 euros for it, although this is not even the most expensive model. The frame set is also available, which at 5.999 euros costs the same as the normal SuperSix EVO LAB71.

Complete bikes from 6.799 euros

Below the Cannondale SuperSix EVO LAB71 Team is the Hi-MOD model with a slightly heavier frame; there is also the SuperSix EVO, which costs from 6.799 euros as a complete bike. For those on a tight budget, there is still the old SuperSix EVO with not quite up-to-date assembly standards (PF30, SpeedRelease thru axles), but at 2.899 euros with mechanical Shimano 105 2×11 it is a real bargain. If you want to prove yourself as a real fan of EF Education, you can't avoid the new special model, which should be available from spring.

