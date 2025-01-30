New Bosch eBike Flow app version 1.25

Product news / E-Bike: Bosch eBike Systems is offering a new update for the eBike Flow app. The new version 1.25 includes, among other things, optimized functions for using Komoot. This makes it even easier for e-bikers to start their route in Komoot in the eBike Flow app and keep a better eye on it in the Ride Screen. In addition, the gear for starting off can be predefined for the Rohloff E-14 eShift solution.

Anyone who plans their eBike routes in the Komoot navigation app can look forward to the new "Live Sync" function with update 1.25. This will be integrated into the eBike Flow app from the beginning of February and will enable e-bikers to start their routes faster and easier with the eBike Flow app. Thanks to the update, spontaneous changes to plans and simple adjustments to the route can also be made quickly in Komoot. Simply add intermediate destinations or re-plan the route - and the new or adjusted route is available in the eBike Flow app.

In the future, e-bikers will also find inspiration for their routes in the eBike Flow app. In the planning view and under "My routes", a banner with interesting routes nearby is displayed. With the new update, users can also get an overview of their route more quickly. One click is enough to switch between the current, centered position with the usual navigation and a new overall overview of the route. The map is automatically zoomed in or out.

Bosch eBike Systems now offers a clever function for the Rohloff E-14 eShift solution: E-bikers can now use the eBike Flow app to set the gear to be automatically downshifted when starting off - very useful when stopping at a traffic light, for example. The new function can be found in the settings of the eBike Flow app under "My eBike" > "eShift". In order to use automatic downshifting with Rohloff E-14, the Rohloff firmware update must also be carried out. This will be available in the next few weeks.

Web: www.bosch-ebike.com