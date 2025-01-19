The new custom BH Lynx SLS of the BH Coloma Team 2025

Product news: The BH Coloma team is starting the new Olympic cycle with two promising new signings and the goal of being at the forefront of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. BH will support the riders in this challenge with the recently introduced BH Lynx SLS.

With a good mix of experienced riders and young talents, the BH Coloma team is entering the new Olympic cycle with a clearly defined goal: to keep up with the world's best. David Valero will lead a team that, reinforced by the promising newcomers David Campos and Olivia Onesti (U23 world number one and top ten elite rider), is set to play an important role on the international stage. In addition, Jofre Cullell, Sofía Waite, Alberto Barroso, Catriel Soto and Rocío del Alba García complete a team that can shine in the World Cup.

BH Lynx SLS takes center stage in World Cup races

In 2025, the BH Lynx SLS will take center stage in World Cup racing. Last year, the bike's key features remained hidden for a long time. But next season, it won't go unnoticed. Each team rider will receive a custom BH Lynx SLS, which will transform from sleek black carbon to an explosion of colors that is unique to each one. David Valero, Olivia Onesti, Jofre Cullell and David Campos will not only stand out for their performance, but also for the striking design of their Lynx SLS bikes.

The BH Lynx SLS has quickly become the team's favorite bike. The full-suspension bike has a short travel at the rear, but still offers all the advantages of the Split Pivot System. This means that the 80 millimeters of travel at the rear are used optimally and the suspension can act just as independently of the pedal and braking forces as on the BH Lynx Race. For many, it is also the clear, minimalist and integrated aesthetic that makes the BH Lynx SLS so unique and unmistakable.

Wheels: one of the most important aspects of a competition bike

When designing the bike, many of the sponsors and partners who supported the team last year were retained. Fox provides the perfect chassis with the Fox 34 SC fork, which is tuned to 110 mm. A highlight of the Lynx SLS is the almost complete integration of the shock absorber into the frame, although a standard-sized shock absorber is still used - in this case the lightweight Fox Float SL. The drive is provided by the XTR group from Shimano, which still offers unrivalled reliability and precision.

The wheels are one of the most important aspects of a competition bike and this is one of the most important innovations for the BH Coloma team. While Duke continues to supply the wheels, these are now combined with Maxxis tires. Gemini contributes to weight reduction and full integration with its Pröpus handlebars, which are adapted to the design of each bike. The BikeYoke Divine SL seat post is known for its reliability and light weight. Prologo supplies saddles and grips. Finally, Favero supports the team with its Assioma pedals.

While the BH Lynx SLS will be the team's main bike, the team can also rely on the BH Lynx Race and - for less technical routes - the lightweight BH Ultimate with its stiff carbon frame.

