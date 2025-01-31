Readers’ Choice Touring Bikes, Everyday Bikes and Cargo Bikes 2025: In what has become a good Velomotion tradition, our annual readers choice You, our readers, voted for the most exciting and popular bikes in ten categories. The results are always extremely exciting for us in the editorial team and also give us an indication of which bikes, manufacturers and categories we should take a closer look at.

The Velomotion reader's choice took place between December 15, 2024 and January 21, 2025. You chose your favorite in a total of ten bicycle categories. Over 60.000 votes were received this year - thank you to every single participant! After evaluating all the results, we don't want to keep you in suspense any longer and present you the top 3 in all categories.

Here you will find an overview of all categories and their respective winners:

Touring, everyday and cargo bikes 2025: These are the top 3 in the trekking and SUV category

1st place: Moutache Trail 150.2 EQ

The E-Fully from France is tailored to very demanding terrain and an aggressive riding style with 150 mm of suspension travel. If you feel confident about both and want to tour with luggage, you can order the trail bike with full equipment and get an extremely versatile off-roader. Bosch CX drive with 625 Wh battery, eleven-speed gears with 11-50 cassette and four-piston brake system underline the Trail 150.2's claim to be able to cope with any terrain. Price: € 4.599 To the Trail 150.2 EQ on the Moustache website

2nd place: Specialized Turbo Tero 5.0 EQ The trail tardtail with a flat steering angle and medium-long suspension travel at the front ensures functionality and driving pleasure in everyday trim. The in-house mid-engine with 90 Nm torque and 710 Wh battery ensures dynamism and sustained thrust on any terrain; the 29-inch wheels are optimized for straight-line running and traction with the snappy GroundControl tires. Thanks to the sporty, balanced seating position, the Turbo Tero is easy to handle both off-road and in everyday life; "EQ" stands for extensive equipment including the brand's typical long mudguards. Price: € 4.500 To the Turbo Tero 5.0 EQ on the Specialized website

3rd place: Stevens P18 If you are looking for a touring bike with maximum low maintenance and optimal functionality, you cannot go past the Pinion gearbox. The bottom bracket gears with 18 gears and an incomparably large gear range are of course combined with a toothed belt on the slim Stevens; the Hamburg-based manufacturer also specifies Shimano disc brakes, a bright lighting system from Busch & Müller and many solid attachments. There is no suspension here, which is logical in terms of durability and low maintenance for cycling trips. Price: € 4.399 To the P18 on the Stevens website

Touring, everyday and cargo bikes 2025: These are the top 3 in the city bikes category

1st place: Flyer Upstreet TR:CF 7.63 Commuters and other frequent riders have high demands, and the Upstreet TR:CF meets them with groundbreaking technology. The heart of the sporty bike is a lightweight carbon frame, which contains a technical treat in the form of the Pinion motor-gearbox unit. The twelve-speed gearbox is practically maintenance-free, is operated electronically and has automatic shifting modes; the mid-engine, powered by the 700 Wh battery, is extremely powerful and has the edge when starting from traffic lights and on hills. A toothed belt and air suspension fork are a matter of course on a bike in this price range. Price: € 7.999 To the Upstreet TR:CF 7.63 on the Flyer website

2nd place: Cube Supreme Hybrid Deluxe SLX Upright sitting position, low step-through and air suspension fork: This makes tours and everyday journeys very comfortable. The Cube also has a suspension seat post and the easy-to-use Enviolo transmission with stepless gear adjustment and a wide range. And behind it all is the powerful Bosch Performance CX in the latest design, paired with a 625 Wh battery with a very long range. Price: € 3.999 To the Supreme Hybrid Deluxe SLX on the Cube website

3rd place: Rose Sneak 1 EQ Rose has an elegant everyday bike for sporty types in its range with the Sneak. In the EQ version with full equipment including integrated lights, the new model impresses with its high utility value; its highlights include fully integrated cables and high-quality completion with Shimano Cues 2×11. If you take a closer look at the frame, you will discover details such as the dropout closed on the threaded side of the fork - here, attention has really been paid to everything. Price: € 1.699 To the Sneak 1 EQ on the Rose website

Touring, everyday and cargo bikes 2025: These are the top 3 in the cargo bikes category

1st place: Kettler Cargoline 5 600 A truly unique selling point of the Kettler Cargoline is its steering system including precision steering hub, which makes it more maneuverable than many of its competitors. The saddle can be adjusted to the desired height at any time at the push of a button. The Bosch Cargo Line (Smart System) drive with a maximum torque of 250 Nm provides enough power to quickly move the permissible total weight of 85 kg. Price: € 5.799 To the Cargoline 5 600 on the Kettler website

2nd place: Centurion Vario R960i MTB The Vario MTB combines a wide range of transport options and safe, natural driving characteristics - with MTB tires now also for off-road use. A versatile cargo bike for all tasks in leisure time and everyday life. Price: € 5.299 To the Vario R960i MTB on the Centurion website