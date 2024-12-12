Christmas gifts for cyclists under 100 euros: Every December, spouses, friends and relatives think about what they can give their cycling loved ones.

Yes, of course, something to do with a “bicycle” – but if you don’t know what you’re doing, you might make a mistake despite your best intentions and then have to endure the tortured “yes, thank you” from the recipient.

But don’t worry – the expert Christmas elves from Velomotion.de know how to make cyclists happy. And they can do so with modest and medium-priced gifts between 25 and 100 euros. This will please everyone who enjoys travelling on two wheels - we promise you this Christmas!

Christmas gifts for cyclists under 100 euros

Bicycle Book: The Plan by Nando Boers

Winning the Tour de France from the gift table? That will be difficult with all the cookies, but you can always find out more about it. In the exciting "Sports Book of the Year" from the Netherlands, the author, who was able to accompany the Jumbo-Visma team for years, describes how the yellow and black team made it to the top despite many setbacks. Anyone interested in strategy, tactics and psychology in sport will be hooked on December 24th.

Price: 24,80 euros / covadonga.de

Cycling socks: Rapha Pro Team Winter Socks

The winter socks made of merino blend fabric were unique in cycling when Rapha first brought them out. To this day, the British original is unrivalled in quality, durability and comfort, and not just when cycling. A noble gift that will keep your feet warm during the Rauhnächten.

Price: 27 euros / rapha.cc

Mobile phone holder: SKS Compit

Anyone who announces during the Advent season that they want to attach their smartphone to their bike handlebars will certainly be delighted to find the SKS mount under the tree. It can be easily attached to the handlebars, allows both lengthwise and horizontal mounting and can also be combined with e-bike displays. Since in addition to the mount itself you also need the compatible smartphone case, which snaps into the bayonet lock, the SKS system is also a great gift for several people.

Price: 29,99 euros / sks-germany.com

Cycling clothing: Apura Classic Rain Jacket

"I've come from outside in the forest and I must tell you, it's raining heavily" - no problem with the highly visible rain jacket from Apura, which is guaranteed to keep you dry with a water column of 8.000 mm and will definitely be a hit in any place where Christmas is more wet than white.

Price: 99,95 euros / apura.eu

Handlebar grips: Ergon GP1 BioCork

A high-quality bike needs good grips - and they often come from Ergon. This model is very popular and has been tried and tested for years. It has a pleasant cork surface and a non-slip plastic insert that offers a large contact surface for the ball of the hand. Two sizes are available; thanks to the aluminum clamp, the grip can be attached to the handlebar without twisting. This gift idea is a good choice!

Price: 49,95 euros / ergonbike.com

Heated socks: Therm-ic Powersocks Heat

Commuters and cyclists alike have to contend with the cold in winter. The torso is usually the smallest problem; keeping hands and feet warm is much more difficult. These heated socks promise relief for the latter, with their high shaft, soft material and heating wires to keep out the cold. Of course, you have to buy the battery pack for the pair of socks, which costs between 50 and 200 euros depending on the model. Anyone who often complains about cold toes will be very grateful for this gift.

Price: 79,90 euros / therm-ic.com

cleaning kit: Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit

Specialist manufacturer Muc-Off has put together a real gift basket of care products here - for the benefit of all riders who want to make their bike really shine. Various care products, brushes, sponges and cloths are gathered in the high-quality tool box to "give the bike some love", as the manufacturer so evocatively puts it.

Price: 82,59 euros / eu.muc-off.com

Cycling app vouchers: Strava annual membership

"If it's not on Strava it didn't happen," is what people say in sports circles today. Which in turn means that if you don't have a Strava account, you're not a real cyclist. However, the premium version of the app is now subject to a fee - to give your cycling loved one a nice gift, you can simply book an annual or monthly membership and extend it if the idea catches on. In any case, Strava is incomparable to anything else when it comes to collecting your training data and getting in touch with other active people - so the saying is true after all...

Price: 74,99 euros / strava.com