E-bikes Sustainability: In a world where climate change is becoming more and more urgent, many people are looking for environmentally friendly alternatives for their everyday lives. Velomotion believes that e-bikes can be the answer to the question of sustainable mobility. They not only offer a practical solution for commuting to work or leisure activities, but also actively contribute to reducing CO2 emissions.

E-Bikes Sustainability: A Contribution to the Transport Transition

Traffic is one of the world's biggest sources of greenhouse gases. In Germany, for example, around 20 percent of emissions come from this sector. E-bikes can make a significant difference here: Anyone who swaps a car for an e-bike saves an average of 140 grams of CO2 per kilometer. E-bikes open up new possibilities for sustainable mobility, especially in urban areas. They save space, avoid traffic jams and do not require fossil fuels. Urban families are trending towards cargo bikes instead of second cars.

E-Bikes Sustainability: energy efficiency and resources

Compared to cars or motorcycles, e-bikes are significantly more energy efficient. A modern e-bike consumes around one kilowatt hour of electricity per 100 kilometers - that's about 30 cents in electricity costs. The production of e-bikes also requires less energy and material than cars. Advances in battery technology also ensure longer life cycles and easier recycling. In addition, active research is already being carried out into the remanufacturing of e-bike motors. You can find out more about this here. here:

health and quality of life

E-bikes Sustainability: In addition to the ecological advantages, e-bikes also have positive effects on health. They motivate people to cycle more and to be active in everyday life. Studies show that e-bike users train on average just as much as traditional cyclists because they cover longer distances. A study by Hannover Medical School (MHH) shows that e-bike riders are active for an average of 135 minutes per week. This activity significantly reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease. In addition, a study by University of Basel, that regular e-bike riding increases endurance performance after just four weeks and thus offers a comparable fitness effect to conventional cycling. The reduced noise and air pollution caused by fewer cars also improves the quality of life in cities.

E-Bikes Sustainability: Conclusion

E-bikes are more than just a trend – they are a key component of the transport transition and a sustainable future. With their versatility and environmental friendliness, they can help rethink transport in cities and rural areas.