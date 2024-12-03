Product news/First Ride: With the new Wahoo ELEMNT ACE, the manufacturer is setting a new standard in bike computers. Equipped with a large, high-resolution TFT screen, an integrated wind sensor and the latest navigation technology, the ACE offers a combination of advanced functions and ease of use. The bike computer was specially developed for demanding cyclists and scores with a battery life of over 30 hours, cloud-based data management and intuitive control via touchscreen and buttons. Whether for long tours, precise performance analysis or effortless navigation. We had the opportunity to test the computer on the first rides before it was released.

With the new Wahoo ELEMNT ACE, the US manufacturer has introduced a revolutionary bike computer that sets new standards with innovative functions and a modern design. This highly developed bike computer is aimed at ambitious hobby cyclists as well as professionals who want to precisely monitor and optimize their performance. The ACE combines the user-friendliness of a smartphone with the special requirements of cycling and impresses with well thought-out details and exceptional performance.

The Wahoo ELEMNT ACE has one of the largest screens in its category. With a size of 3,8 inches and an aspect ratio of 3:2, the transflective TFT screen offers crystal-clear images and vivid color reproduction that remains easy to read even in difficult lighting conditions. This technology enables excellent readability, whether in direct sunlight or at dusk. The expanded color selection is particularly practical, creating an optimal combination of background and font colors, making navigation and reading data easier.

Another highlight is the impressive battery life of over 30 hours. Even on longer tours or demanding training sessions, the ACE remains reliably in operation and provides important data at all times. Thanks to the innovative integrated wind sensor, which is equipped with the new Wahoo Wind Dynamics™ technology allows riders to analyze the effects of headwind and tailwind on their performance in real time for the first time. This feature makes it possible to better understand the influence of wind and adapt your riding strategy accordingly.

For navigation, Wahoo relies on modern standards that set it apart from classic bike computers. The ACE offers voice-controlled turn-by-turn directions and an optimized map display that is characterized by clear, high-contrast colors. This allows riders to concentrate fully on the road or trail without having to look at the screen frequently. This is complemented by the ability to seamlessly load and synchronize routes via the associated Wahoo app.

The ELEMNT ACE is designed to be exceptionally user-friendly. In addition to a responsive touchscreen that works reliably even with gloves or in wet conditions, physical buttons provide additional safety and flexibility. The menus and dashboards are designed to be operated intuitively with just a few inputs. With the new cloud-based synchronization via the Wahoo app, all data is stored centrally, allowing for quick setup and seamless data usage across multiple devices. This is particularly useful for riders who use different bikes or want to create different profiles for different disciplines such as gravel, road bike or mountain bike.

An additional useful feature is the digital bicycle bell, which has been integrated directly into the system. It can be activated with a simple tap of the finger, which ensures greater safety, especially in busy urban areas or on shared paths.

The new Wahoo Elemnt ACE – availability and price

The new Elemnt Ace will be available from December 3, 2024 at a price of 599,99 euros. The scope of delivery includes a high-quality aluminum bracket and a holding strap, which underline the premium claim of the product.

First Ride: The Wahoo Elemnt Ace in practical testing

We had the opportunity to test a preliminary version of the Wahoo ELEMNT ACE on a few rides and put the high expectations to the test. Setting it up using the optimized Wahoo app is extremely simple and takes just a few minutes, almost as if it were automatic, as it is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly. All settings can be made easily and transferred to the device quickly thanks to cloud synchronization.

This quickly took away the initial "shock" as the Ace initially appears very bulky and bulky. However, during the journey the ACE quickly shows its true strength: the large TFT screen impresses with brilliant colors and a razor-sharp display. The screen remains easy to read even in direct sunlight and the display adjusts accordingly in poor visibility conditions.

The combination of touchscreen and physical buttons is well thought out. While the touchscreen enables intuitive navigation, the buttons provide additional safety and stability, especially in bumpy conditions. Navigation with voice-controlled turn-by-turn directions is particularly impressive. This function reduces the need to constantly look at the screen and thus significantly increases safety. The route can also be easily and quickly transferred to the ACE via the app, which makes operation very pleasant overall.

Another innovative feature is the wind sensor, which provides precise data on air resistance. We will look at this in detail in our extensive practical test. But generally, thumbs up for this highly professional feature.

Overall, the Wahoo Elemnt ACE leaves an extremely positive first impression. It combines the latest technology with intuitive operation and outstanding functionality. The ACE will undoubtedly delight many ambitious cyclists and will quickly become a new standard in the bike computer category.

We will add a comprehensive practical test here in the coming weeks.

WEB: eu.wahoofitness.com/