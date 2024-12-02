Urge Rascas mountain bike open face helmet

Product news: As a visionary, Urge saw great potential in jet helmets for certain mountain bike areas back in 2012. The latest model in the portfolio is the Urge Rascas mountain bike jet helmet, which owes its name to the Rascas trail in the hills of Grimaud. The high-end helmet features modern technologies such as ERT, FidLock magnetic closure and pop-off visor system. Environmentally friendly innovations also ensure sustainability.

With its balance between softness and aggressiveness, the Urge Rascas mountain bike jet helmet is designed to reflect the rider who, carried by the flow, masters rough and steep trails with ease. Since, according to Urge, the most advanced mountain bike helmet cannot do without the best protection, it goes without saying that the Rascas must be equipped with ERT technology. Optimal airflow, an innovative visor system and wearing comfort were also at the heart of the development. Since Urge wanted the Rascas mountain bike jet helmet to meet all the important criteria, it is equipped with the Fidlock magnetic closure. In addition, the helmet has a discreet and precise back tightening for a perfect fit.

Urge Rascas mountain bike jet helmet: innovative and sustainable

The helmet is designed to work perfectly with goggles. The flat design around the area above the temples allows the strap to be accommodated like a full-face helmet. The POP-OFF visor system developed by Urge is also innovative. It is more than just a visor with two positions, it has a virtual 3rd position, which is a removal position. Difficult to reach in order to avoid incorrect operation, it comes into play when greater forces are applied. The aim is to reduce whiplash injuries and to save the visor in the event of a heavy fall. The visor is also made of recycled material (nylon). But sustainability was not only the focus for the visor.

After several years of extensive testing, Urge is now able to produce helmets made from 100% recycled materials. However, the use of recycled "plastic" places certain limits on the choice of colors, which is why it is currently only used on the Rascas, called DARK MOON. The blue comes from the color of recycled plastic bottles. Helmets made from recycled polycarbonate naturally retain the same high levels of durability, impact resistance and performance as helmets made from new materials. Rounding out the Urge Rascas mountain bike open face helmet are bio-based pads made from bamboo fibers, which the manufacturer says offer a unique combination of strength, flexibility and comfort.

The Urge Rascas mountain bike jet helmet is available in two sizes for 199,00 euros.

Web: www.urgebike.com