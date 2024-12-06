Troy Lee Designs Shuttle Jacket in the test: No, the Shuttle Jacket from Troy Lee Designs is not just intended for the approach to the trail, with its minimalist design it has what it takes to become your favorite companion for the whole year.

Data on the Troy Lee Designs Shuttle Jacket

Fitting Locker robustness 65% Raincover 65% windshield 75% breathability 87% reflectors Ja Sustainability No Price 119,99€

First impression

The moment when the entire jacket fit in the palm of your hand was the game changer. Because a jacket with such a small pack size can be thrown into your backpack or hip bag without a second thought if there is a risk of the weather changing or it getting colder up on the mountain. Troy Lee Designs managed to achieve the small pack size by using a thin ripstop material for the jacket. If you are not familiar with ripstop nylon, the non-elastic material is particularly tear-resistant thanks to a special weaving technique.

In terms of construction, Troy Lee Designs has kept the jacket very minimalistic; there are no adjustment options. The cuffs have elastic cuffs, but the hem has no cuffs. The Shuttle jacket also has no side pockets, but there is a pocket on the back in which you can store smaller items, including a smartphone. There is no hood either, and the neck area is comparatively short. Troy Lee Designs has incorporated a soft fleece all around the neck area, which makes it comfortable to wear. We really liked the fact that the jacket is equipped with ventilation openings, even if they cannot be used in a controlled manner.

With a height of 1,83m and a chest circumference of 97cm, the jacket fits perfectly in size M. During the test ride, a midlayer with a medium insulation layer could be worn underneath.

Troy Lee Designs Shuttle Jacket in practical test

The jacket does not wear like the other jackets we have seen in our test series had. It feels light and unrestricted and is more like a long-sleeved jersey. On the bike, the Shuttle jacket does its job quite well on cooler days. The lower back is sufficiently covered and the wind has a hard time getting in. Only at the neck would an extended collar have been desirable for rides in December. However, this can be compensated for with a scarf and is fine considering that the jacket is supposed to work all year round. The ventilation openings ensure a pleasant climate; due to their arrangement, there is no airflow under the jacket from the wind, but heat and moisture do not build up under it. Rain protection is not the main feature of the Shuttle jacket; the thin ripstop material only withstands rain for a short time and should not be used as protection for longer periods of use in drizzle.

Web: troyleedesigns.eu

We'll tell you what you should consider before buying a rain jacket here: