Readers' Choice Raffle: The Specialized Turbo Levo Alloy is a modern e-mountain bike that is characterized by an exceptional combination of performance, ride quality and range. It is aimed at trail riders who do not want to make compromises and have the highest demands on their equipment. Since its launch, the Levo has been considered the benchmark in the field of e-MTBs and is continuously being developed further by Specialized. With the latest version, the company is taking performance to a new level and offering riders the opportunity to master challenging trails and expand their limits.

The heart of the Specialized Turbo Levo Alloy is the fully integrated Turbo Full Power 2.2 motor, which together with the Turbo Connect Unit (TCU) delivers impressive performance. With a maximum torque of 90 Nm and a peak output of 565 watts, the system supports the rider up to four times their own pedal power. This technology enables extended tours with a ride time of up to five hours, making the bike ideal for long trail adventures. The MasterMind Turbo Control Unit acts as the central control unit and source of information. It precisely displays the battery level and, with the innovative MicroTune function, enables flexible adjustment of the motor support in 10% increments. This gives the rider exactly the support they need for their individual requirements.

The frame of the Specialized Turbo Levo Alloy was developed with particular attention to versatility and stability. Specialized relies on an innovative design that offers riders not only comfort but also optimal control on technically demanding routes. The 150 mm rear suspension is specially tuned to effortlessly absorb bumps, handle sharp obstacles without problems and at the same time ensure excellent pedal efficiency. Six different geometry options allow the bike to be adapted to your own riding style and the respective terrain. The head tube angle can be adjusted between 63° and 65,5° depending on your preference, while the bottom bracket height can be flexibly adjusted by up to 7 mm.

A highlight of the Specialized Turbo Levo Alloy is the sophisticated mixed-wheel design, which combines a 29-inch wheel at the front and a 27,5-inch wheel at the rear. This concept ensures agile and precise handling, which is particularly impressive in tight corners and on technical sections. At the same time, thanks to its spacious cockpit, the bike offers optimal balance, which improves both traction and cornering control. The low bottom bracket, flat head tube angle and reduced fork offset also contribute to stability, so that the bike offers excellent control even at high speeds on challenging terrain.

The Specialized Turbo Levo Alloy is equipped with high-quality components for maximum reliability on the trail. SRAM NX/GX gears ensures precise gear changes, even under high load. The Marzocchi suspension is designed for demanding trails and offers an optimal balance between damping and responsiveness. The lightweight but robust aluminum wheelset was specially developed for the challenges of trail riding and can withstand even intensive use. This carefully selected equipment not only ensures durability, but also maximum performance on a wide variety of terrain.

To ensure a perfect fit for every rider, Specialized has developed the S-Sizing concept This concept takes into account not only the rider's height, but also their preferred riding style. With six sizes available, the Turbo Levo Alloy offers a wide range of choices, from agile, smaller sizes for playful riding on flowing trails to more stable, larger sizes for fast riding on challenging descents. The similar head tube lengths and standover heights of the different sizes allow riders to choose the size that best suits their personal preferences without compromising on comfort or control.

