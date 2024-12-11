Product news: Selle Italia is bringing the history of cycling back to the streets with the reissues of the legendary Turbo 1980 and Flite 1990 saddles. These iconic models, once used by great cycling champions such as Bernard Hinault, are making a comeback as part of the Selle Italia Heritage collection. With their timeless design and modern updates, they offer cycling enthusiasts an emotional journey into the past.

Selle Italia designs and produces bicycle saddles. Founded in 1897, the company has been operating in the sector for over 120 years and is based in Asolo, in Veneto. The company distributes 1 million products every year, currently sold worldwide, and is unique in terms of performance, comfort and design.

Turbo 1980 – An icon returns

The Turbo, the first saddle model to be used by a professional, has established itself as a milestone in the history of Selle Italia. Bernard Hinault made the saddle famous in the 1980s and the new edition remains true to the original design. The genuine leather cover and the FecAlloy rail combine tradition with technical sophistication. For 104,90 euros, the Turbo 1980 offers a tribute to the era that shaped modern cycling.

Flite 1990 – Revolutionary design, then and now

When Flite came onto the market in 1990, it revolutionized the design of bicycle saddles. With its visible rail, it set new standards that are still influential today. The new edition, made from real leather with a titanium rail, takes up the minimalist style and slim silhouette that made the Flite a favorite of many professionals. For 119,90 euros, it offers not only nostalgia, but also a bridge to modern champions.

Homage to the history of cycling

Both models are part of the Selle Italia Heritage collection, which combines classic and modern elements. With an all-black design and true-to-original style, they pay tribute to the values ​​and spirit of the company that has stood for quality and innovation in cycling for over 120 years.

