Product news / E-Bike: The new Scott Patron eRide embodies the perfect balance of design, power and innovation. Equipped with the new Bosch Performance Line CX drive, an 800 Wh battery and adjustable steering angle, the bike promises a lot of riding fun at first glance. The manufacturer seems pretty sure of this and promises the rider nothing less than the ultimate eMTB experience.

Scott Patron eRide: Three frame options and adjustable steering angle

The Scott Patron eRide is available in three frame options: carbon, aluminum or a mix of both. All models have the sleek design, improved integrated shock absorber placement, innovative covers and adjustable geometry in common. By repositioning the headset, the steering angle can be changed by 0,6 degrees, allowing you to choose between a steeper or flatter geometry. This means the bike can be adapted to individual requirements with little effort.

The Patron features the new Bosch Performance Line CX drive unit, which is more dynamic, agile and quieter than ever before. The bike is also equipped with an 800 Wh battery that blends seamlessly into the silhouette of the bike. The down tube cover allows the battery to be easily removed. With a range extender from Bosch, the capacity can be increased by an additional 250 Wh. The Patron therefore has the largest combined battery capacity ever on a SCOTT eMTB - making it ready for the longest and most demanding rides in the mountains.

Motocross-inspired engine cover

The MX-inspired engine cover is the most impact-resistant component that Scott claims to have ever developed. It can be easily removed, ensuring convenient access to the drive unit. In addition, the cover not only protects the engine, but also dampens engine noise. The frame is also equipped with a magnetically guided, tool-free battery cover, which is reliably secured with a locking mechanism.

Scott Patron eRide: YouTube Tech Video

As with the entire Scott mountain bike range, the Patron features the tried and tested shock integration. The design keeps the shock hidden and protected, while the large opening allows for easy adjustment. The bike is available in two different configurations for different riding styles. The 900 series is the all-rounder for fun on any terrain and is available in seven models. The ST series is designed for aggressive technical trails with three different options.

Web: www.scott-sports.com