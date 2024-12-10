Test Schwalbe G-One RX Pro: With its profile inspired by cyclocross tires, the new model is ideal for everything that is slippery, deep and muddy; the RX also rolls quite well on the road. The new Pro carcass is interesting and will also benefit other models.

With the G-One Allround, introduced in 2015, the tire specialist opened the door to a completely new market segment. The easy-rolling tubeless tire quickly caught on and became the gravel tire of choice for many riders and bike manufacturers. However, things really took off in 2017 with the more powerfully profiled G-One Bite, the real all-rounder for muddy passages; with the even more aggressive Ultrabite, the range was expanded to include trails. In the years that followed, G-One R and RS are fast tires tailored to racing. At the other end of the spectrum, Schwalbe introduced the G-One Overland in 2022 as a super-robust tire for long-distance riders, which has of course also already proven itself in racing.

Schwalbe G-One RX Pro: New all-rounder for gravel bikes

After these specialized models, Schwalbe has now turned its attention back to the middle of its gravel range: The curtain rises on the Schwalbe G-One RX Pro, which also heralds a reorganization of the entire range. First on the latter point: In order to more clearly differentiate the different quality levels of the gravel tires, the three top models (the new G-One RX Pro, also G-One R Pro and G-One RS Pro) are now given the term "Pro".

The "Pro" models have a modified carcass structure, which Schwalbe calls Race Pro. The V-Guard puncture protection layer is wider (25 instead of 20 mm) to make the tire puncture-resistant over a larger area. The sidewall of the tire is still 3-layered, but the inner layer is pulled further up and now reaches almost to the tread, which should also improve puncture protection. The tread itself is made of a new "Addix Race" rubber compound, which Schwalbe attests to 10% less rolling resistance. The new material is also produced more sustainably.

At first glance, the profile of the new tire is of course more interesting. The first thing you notice: With the Schwalbe G-One RX Pro, the manufacturer is finally saying goodbye to the round profile knobs that also characterized the G-One Allround Bite. Instead, the RX Pro clearly borrows from Schwalbe's cyclocross all-rounder, the X-One R, and also the G-One R. The tread of the new model is covered with strongly pronounced "boomerang" knobs; there are also drop-shaped blocks that get larger towards the outside. On the tire shoulder, these alternate with lengthwise knobs, as with a cross tire. The Schwalbe G-One RX Pro is also reminiscent of the X-One R because its profile is very open overall.

Lots of grip and lateral support in the practical test

And now to the driving impression, collected at the press launch at the end of September around the company headquarters in Reichshof. Anyone who knows the area knows that you need an extremely versatile tire to cope well with the mixture of moderately good asphalt, rough gravel forest roads, rocky trails, slippery meadows, muddy forest paths and steep descents covered in sharp stones. A tire specialized for dry, compacted gravel roads has little to say here - but the Schwalbe G-One RX Pro does.

For the test drive, Schwalbe provided the new tire in the 45 mm version and mounted it on a Mavic wheel set with a 22 mm rim width on our test bike. This is not necessarily an ideal combination; what was all the more surprising was how the wide tire behaved on the narrow rim: With less than 2 bar pressure, it sat very stable on the rim and did not feel at all spongy even when leaning; on asphalt, the new tire rolled in a similar way to typical gravel tires - just a little safer in the curve. Things then got really interesting in the varied terrain described, which had become even more challenging due to persistent rainfall. The RX built up a lot of grip and traction in every situation, so it was able to mesh well with the ground when accelerating and during hard braking maneuvers. It also provided safety with very good lateral support and, thanks to the open profile, did not get clogged with dirt and stones. The performance of the tread was due to the carcass's smooth rolling behavior, although the tire, as mentioned, never felt spongy.

Slightly heavier than Schwalbe's fastest gravel tire

There isn't much more to say about the character of the Schwalbe G-One RX Pro - as a gravel tire for changeable conditions and rather damp surfaces, as is typical in our latitudes, it should be pretty much perfect. When it's dry, you can put on the G-One RS, especially since it is noticeably lighter than the test samples of the new model that we received from Schwalbe: the 45 from the launch weighs just under 590 grams; the later 40 still weighs over 530 grams. In comparison, a 40 G-One RS weighs just 470 grams. The weights communicated by Schwalbe confirm that the new all-rounder is heavier than the fast race tire - but in practice, grip and puncture protection will be the deciding factor, not a few dozen grams of extra weight.

Now available in small quantities

The new Schwalbe G-One RX Pro is expected to be available immediately, although it will probably not be available in large quantities until early 2025. All three "Pro" models officially cost 74,90 euros; the RX Pro will be available in 40 to 50 mm, R and RS Pro also in 35 mm. The 35s are only available with a tanwall sidewall, all other sizes are also available in black. And all of them feature the new decor, where the dimensions are now easy to read instead of just being embossed.

