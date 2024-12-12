Spectrum: Rider Resilience – narrated by legendary cyclist and advocate Martyn Ashton – is a deeply moving account of how cycling has helped people overcome profound personal hardships. It features the late Nils Amelinckx, founder of Rider Resilience CIC, and cyclists Rachael Walker and Sam Rice, who share their emotional and courageous stories.

The documentary film Rider Resilience, which celebrates the power of cycling to overcome life's toughest challenges, was premiered at Kendal Mountain Festival's Bike Night. The film's premiere was met with enthusiastic applause and showcased Rider Resilience as a standout entry at one of the world's most prestigious outdoor adventure events. Following its successful premiere, the film is now available for free on YouTube and tells the stirring stories of cyclists Rachael Walker and Sam Rice, as well as the late Nils Amelinckx.

Rachael Walker's journey touches on her experience of pregnancy loss and how she found healing and strength through cycling. Sam Rice speaks candidly about living with the aftermath of suicide, the onset of depression and battling substance abuse, highlighting how cycling became his lifeline for resilience and recovery.

Rider Resilience also shows Nils Amelinckx's story

Nils Amelinckx's own story, the crux of the documentary, follows his battle with advanced colon cancer, diagnosed in 2017 at just 30 years old. Despite a grim prognosis, Nils found solace and meaning in cycling, photography and writing. This helped him transform his personal journey into the Rider Resilience movement. This Community Interest Company (CIC) was founded to encourage others facing challenges to use the mental and physical benefits of cycling as a means of empowerment and healing.

Tracy Moseley, former downhill and enduro mountain bike world champion, said after the premiere: "Incredibly moving and at the same time a beautiful reminder of how powerful the bicycle can be in so many ways." Rob Warner, commentator and former professional downhill mountain biker, was also visibly moved: "This is an unforgettable journey that reminds us that cycling can be a lifeline, but it is the spirit of resilience that really carries us through - a film that leaves a lasting impression and moved me to tears."

